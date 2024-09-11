Who Is the State Senator Accused of Forcing a Staffer to Perform Oral Sex?

Image Credit: Instagram: @senator_alvaradogil

Marie Alvarado-Gil, a California State Senator representing the 4th District, has recently made headlines not only for her legislative work but also due to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by a former staffer.

The former Chief of Staff, Chad Condit, claims that Alvarado-Gil treated him like a sex slave, at one point demanding oral sex from the married 57-year-old. He also alleges that he herniated three discs in his back while carrying out the assignment in a cramped car seat, which led to her pushing him around a casino in a wheelchair. He further alleges that she continued to make sexual comments as they moved through the casino.

“I want you to kiss it and prove your loyalty,” Alvarado-Gil, 50, allegedly told Condit during a work trip, according to a civil suit filed in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Though the claims were labeled as “bogus” by Alvarado-Gil’s lawyer, here’s what we know about the California lawmaker.

Political Career

Alvarado-Gil has been an active figure in California politics, initially served as a Democrat but switched her party affiliation to Republican in August 2024, expressing dissatisfaction with the direction of the Democratic Party in California.

“Since my first day in office, I have put the interests of my constituents first. I was elected to serve the public, not a political ideology,” Alvarado-Gil said in a statement. “The status quo under a supermajority Democratic rule in the legislature is simply not working for this state. It is after deep reflection I announce that I will be joining the Senate Republican Caucus and the California Republican Party in their fight to fix California.”

Her switch was also announced in an interview on Fox News, where she stated, “The Democratic Party of today, in California, I do not recognize it”​

Alvarado-Gil, who represents a conservative-leaning district, won her 2022 election against a progressive Democrat by more than 5 percentage points after the duo beat out six Republican candidates in the primary. Her district has become more Republican since 2022 — in 2024, Republicans comprised nearly 39% of registered voters and Democrats made up 34%.

California’s Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, a Dem., said Alvarado-Gil’s decision “is disappointing for voters” who elected her in 2022.

“They trusted her to represent them, and she’s betrayed that trust,” he said in a statement.

He added: “One silver lining is MAGA Republicans are gaining a pro-choice, pro-LGBTQ+ rights, anti-Trump colleague. We wish her the best of luck.”

Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

In September 2024, Condit filed the lawsuit against Alvarado-Gil, alleging sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment. The lawsuit, submitted to the Sacramento Superior Court, claims that Alvarado-Gil coerced Condit into performing sexual acts and retaliated against him when he resisted, ultimately leading to his dismissal—via text message—in December 2023.

Condit’s lawsuit details a series of allegations, including claims that Alvarado-Gil used her authority to manipulate him into compromising situations, fostered an environment of harassment, and violated state employment laws. The allegations involve inappropriate comments, unwanted advances, and personal tasks unrelated to work, such as caring for her children and pet. Condit also cited the physical injuries of his herniated discs, allegedly resulting from performing oral sex in a car.

Alvarado-Gil has not directly commented on the lawsuit, but her attorney, Ognian Gavrilov, has dismissed the claims as “baseless,” stating, “This is an outlandish lawsuit, and we’re going to fight it and win.” The California State Senate, also named in the lawsuit, is reviewing the allegations but has not provided any public comments.

Legislative Efforts

Despite the controversy, Alvarado-Gil continues her legislative work.

She recently sponsored Senate Bill 268, aimed at closing a loophole in California’s legal system by adding the rape of an unconscious person to the list of violent crimes that disqualify offenders from early parole. The bill has passed the Senate unanimously and is currently under review by the California State Assembly​.