Tech 9: 5 Things To Know About Legendary Battle Rapper Who Is Reportedly Dead At 32

The rap battle community has reportedly lost a legend. Tech 9 has passed away due to natural causes, according to his friend Buttah Madison. May he rest in peace.

Battle rapper Tech 9 (real name Akeem Mickens), sadly passed away on March 25, according to his friend Buttah From The Block (Buttah Madison). He is not to be confused with rapper Tech N9ne; there is a lot of confusion online right now about the two men being the same person. Buttah said in a statement to XXL, “Sadly, it’s true. We lost a Philadelphia and battle rap legend and pioneer. Unfortunately, we haven’t fully figured the cause of death. We are praying that it was natural causes. He had no signs of harm done to his body.” He was only 32 years old.

1. His death was first reported on Facebook by Buttah: “Aw man it hurts me to be saying this right now and After speaking to your dad this is even harder to process 😪 …. PHILADELPHIA AND THE BATTLE RAP CULTURE ALL TOOK A LOSS WITH THIS ONE. HE WAS A LEGEND AND A PIONEER, GENTLEMAN, GREAT FATHER ENTREPRENEUR, ENTHUSIAST AND PHILANTHROPIST. With Deep Hurt And sorrow i say we will miss u and love u bro… Tell Spittage We gon hold it down bro. 💔🎯💯😪 S.P.I.2.T.A.G.E YALL MVFKAS BETTER GET IT RIGHT WAYNE A.V. … REST IN PEACE TO MY BROTHER #TECH9 @therealtech9″

2. He was one of the most famous battle rappers in the history of the genre. Tech 9 shaped the battle rap genre. He rose to fame in the battle venues Lionz Den and Street Arena, then went on to become a staple in the community at Ultimate Rap League (URL), known for his humor, cleverness, and passion in his rhymes. He battled artists like Arsenal, T-Rex, and many more.

3. He later became a gifted commentator. As The Source put it, Tech 9 was the rap battle version of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Aside from being a gifted emcee, he was beloved as a commentator on Champion, alongside Jay Blac, which showcased his funniness and impeccable, thorough critiques. His catchphrase, “Microwave Stopper,” won’t be forgotten. In addition to Champion, he also appeared on shows like

4. He was well respected by the entire hip hop community. Rappers came out in droves to honor Tech 9 on Twitter following the news of his death. Kendrick Lamar tweeted, “THEY SAY MY FACE DONT LOOK THE SAME WITH THE STOCK- Condolences to the family of the late great Tech9 of philly. Rest well.” Lupe Fiasco wrote, “Rip Tech 9…one of the most entertaining battle rappers. Condolences to his family and friends. May God have mercy on his soul.”

5. He leaves behind a loving family. Tech 9 leaves behind a beautiful wife and young daughter. May he rest in peace.