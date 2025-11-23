Who Is Tatiana Schlossberg? 5 Things About Caroline Kennedy’s Daughter

Image Credit: Getty Images for New York Magazine

Tatiana Schlossberg has always been one of the more private members of the Kennedy family, but she recently stepped into the public eye after revealing that she’s been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

In her essay “A Battle With My Blood,” published in The New Yorker, the 35-year-old shared that her illness was discovered shortly after she gave birth to her daughter in May 2024. Reflecting on the moment she learned of her diagnosis, she wrote, “I did not — could not — believe that they were talking about me. I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I know.”

With her health update bringing renewed attention to her life and work, learn more about Tatiana Schlossberg below.

She’s the Daughter of Caroline Kennedy & Edwin Schlossberg

Tatiana was born into one of America’s most prominent political families as the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg. She is also the granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, making her part of the next generation of the Kennedy legacy.

Despite the family’s visibility, Tatiana has long maintained a more private life compared to many of her relatives.

She Studied History at Yale University

Tatiana graduated from Yale University, where she studied history. Her academic background helped shape her interest in politics, climate issues, and media — areas that would later guide her journalism career.

She’s a Journalist & Author

Tatiana has built a respected career as a journalist, writing for outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg. She focuses on climate change, environmental science, and the cultural impact of consumer habits.

In 2019, she published her acclaimed book Inconspicuous Consumption, which explores how everyday choices contribute to global environmental challenges.

She Recently Revealed She’s Battling a Rare Form of Leukemia

In November 2025, Tatiana shared publicly that she has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of acute myeloid leukemia. A routine blood test revealed dangerously elevated white blood cell levels, leading to further exams and the discovery of acute myeloid leukemia with the uncommon Inversion 3 mutation.

Tatiana explained that standard treatments offered little hope for a cure, leading her to undergo intensive care, including a bone-marrow transplant and CAR-T-cell therapy trials. Her doctors told her she likely has about a year to live. “During the latest clinical trial, my doctor told me that he could keep me alive for a year, maybe,” she wrote.

She’s Married to George Moran

Tatiana has been married to physician George Moran since 2017, when the two exchanged vows at the Kennedy family’s Martha’s Vineyard home. Over the years, they’ve grown their family and now share two children — a son, Edwin, born in 2022, and a daughter born in May 2024.

Throughout her essay, she reflected on how the diagnosis has shifted her priorities, writing about how precious time with her husband, children and family has become.