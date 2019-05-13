Scott Anderson: 5 Things About The Guy Who Hannah Accuses Of Having A GF On ‘The Bachelorette’

The preview for ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere shows Hannah Brown calling out one contestant, Scott Anderson, for coming on the show with a GIRLFRIEND — and she does NOT hold back while telling him off about it!

Hannah Brown is taking NO bulls*** on this season of The Bachelorette, and her no-nonsense attitude comes into play during the very first episode on May 13. Various previews for the premiere feature Hannah pulling one guy aside and accusing him of having a girlfriend. The guy in question is Scott Anderson, who has a stunned look on his face as Hannah approaches him with the allegations. We won’t know how he responds to Hannah calling him out until the full episode airs, but for now, here’s more to know about the already controversial contestant!

1. He’s employed but still likes having fun. Scott, who is 28 years old, works as a software sales executive in Chicago, Illinois. In his bio for The Bachelorette, he said the fact that he has a “real job” is part of what makes him such a good catch. However, he also made it clear that he’s not all work and no play — he also admitted that he loves to “day drink with his buds on rooftops” when he’s not working.

2. He’s not afraid to use charm to get his way. We’ll have to wait and see if Scott is able to win Hannah over after what she learns about him, but in his regular life, he’s certainly been able to use charm to get what he wants. According to his Bachelorette bio, Scott “is very skilled at schmoozing waitresses into giving him free food and drinks.” Uhh….okay? Interestingly, Chris Harrison has also publicly said that Scott “isn’t [on The Bachelorette] for the right reasons.”

3. He’s into sports. In addition to day drinking on rooftops, Scott also likes to “watch sports” in his free time, according to his bio page.

4. He’s super proud of his family and friends. Aside from his job, Scott also thinks that his “great family” and “friends who are a blast to be around” are part of what make him a great catch for Hannah.

5. He’s a Kardashian fan! Scott admittedly “admires” the one and only Kris Jenner — who could blame him!?