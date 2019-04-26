Rose Hanbury: 5 Things On The Woman At The Center Of The Prince William Cheating Rumors

Rose Hanbury is quite connected to Prince William and Kate Middleton, and not just because of cheating rumors that linked her to the royal couple. The socialite holds her own position within the aristocratic community.

Tabloids, twitter theories and memes are pointing to Rose Hanbury, 35, as the woman whom fans believe Prince William, 36, had an alleged tryst with, speculation of which his lawyers have fiercely denied. While the rumors remain just that — rumors — Rose is not a random name within the high society of nobles, duchesses, dukes and whatnot. A look at her social standing and family name reveals a surprising connection to William and his wife, Kate Middleton!

1. Rose has a fancy title as well — the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She acquired the title by marrying the seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley — David Rocksavage, 58 — in 2009. They welcomed three kids, just like Kate and William: twins Alexander, the Earl of Rocksavage and Oliver, Lord Cholmondeley, and a daughter, Lady Iris.

2. Rose attended William and Kate’s wedding in 2011. Aside from the nuptials, Rose has been photographed at even more events with the royal couple. William was seen sitting besides Rose at a state banquet in Buckingham Palace in 2017.

3. Her grandmother was Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid. Rose and William’s grandmothers were involved in the same wedding! For Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, she enlisted the help of Lady Elizabeth Longman, who is none other than Rose’s grandmother. The friendship remained strong until Rose’s grandmother passed away in 2016.

4. Rose has an impressive estate in Norfolk, just like Kate and William. Rose and her husband, David, are neighbors to the royal couple neighbors in the English countryside. They own Houghton Hall in Norfolk, which was built in the 1720s for the first prime minister of Britain, Sir Robert Walpole. The impressive historical estate is open to the public from May to September. Meanwhile, Kate and William’s Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, is located just a few miles away. There’s even a name British tabloids throw around for the group that runs this part of the countryside — the “Turnip Toffs.”

5. Rose was a former model for Storm Agency. Yes, the same agency that discovered Kate Moss. Outside of modeling, she worked as a political researcher for Conservative MP Michael Gove.