Ray Lewis: 5 Things To Know About The NFL Legend Competing On ‘DWTS’ Season 28

Ray Lewis will be hitting the dance floor for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 28. The NFL icon could prove to have the moves in the ballroom like many of the football players before him.

Ray Lewis, 44, is one of the 12 celebrity contestants competing on DWTS season 28. The new season will premiere Sept. 16. His professional partner will be revealed during the season 28 premiere. So, who is Ray Lewis? If you’re not familiar with football, here’s what you need to know to get up to speed.

1. Ray is a legendary NFL player. Ray was drafted to the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft. The linebacker his entire 17-year career with the Ravens. During his NFL career, he was a two-time Super Bowl champion. Before he was drafted, Ray played college football at the University of Miami. Ray retired after the 2012 season.

2. Since his retirement, he’s stayed within the NFL world. In 2013, Ray joined ESPN as an NFL studio analyst. He also appeared a number of times on Monday Night Countdown, Sunday Night Countdown, and more. He became a guest analyst on FOX Sports in 2016 and became a regular contributor on Showtime’s Inside the NFL in 2017.

3. Ray’s been referenced in a music video and more. The football player was mentioned in Nelly’s “Heart of a Champion” and was referenced in Mario’s “Just a Friend 2002” music video. He was also referenced in the hit show The Wire, which is set in Baltimore.

4. He is connected to a shocking double murder. Following the 2000 Super Bowl, a fight broke out between Ray’s crew and another group of people at an Atlanta nightclub. The fight resulted in the stabbing deaths of Jacinth Baker and Richard Lollar. Ray and his two companions were questioned by police and later indicted on murder and aggravated assault charges, according to Biography. Ray initially said he didn’t know the two companions who had also been indicted. Ray eventually struck a plea bargain in exchange for having the murder and aggravated assault charges dropped. He pled guilty to one count of obstruction of justice and agreed to testify against his two friends. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

5. He has six kids: Diaymon Desiree Lewis, Ray Lewis III, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, Rayshaan Lewis, and Kaitlin Lewis. Ray has never been married.