Pua Magasiva: 5 Things To Know About Red Ranger From ‘Power Rangers Ninja Storm’ Found Dead At 38

‘Power Rangers’ actor Pua Magasiva was found deceased at a New Zealand home on the morning of May 11. Here are five things you should know about him.

Pua Magasiva, 38, who was best known for starring in several Power Rangers television series, shockingly passed away in Wellington, New Zealand on May 11. The actor’s body was found unresponsive in a home after police were called, the New Zealand Herald reported. Although a cause of death wasn’t given, a police spokesperson confirmed that there was “no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death” and the case would be referred to a coroner. Here are five things you should know about Pua and his successful career.

1.) He starred in two Power Rangers series and a popular New Zealand soap opera. Pua played the red ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Storm in 2003 and in Power Rangers Dino Thunder in 2004. He also starred as Vinnie Kruse-Miller in the drama Shortland Street from 2003-2006 and again from 2011-2018.

2.) In addition to acting, he had a gig as a radio disc jockey. He worked as a morning co-host on the New Zealand station Flava until he left in 2018.

3.) He made headlines for pleading guilty to a drink driving charge in Dec. 2017. Pua appeared in court for the charge and had his sentencing in Mar. 2018. He was sentenced in North Shore District Court to 80 hours community work, 12 months supervision, and suspension of his driver’s license for 13 months, according to Stuff. The case was his third drink driving offense, with his first taking place in 2003 and the second in 2005. Pua claimed the 2017 incident happened after he had an argument with his then fiancee and decided to leave the house on his motorbike despite having four glasses of wine, the outlet further reported. At the time he pleaded guilty in court, he issued a public statement of remorse.

4.) His inspiration to act came from his older brother. Pua’s brother, Robbie Magasiva, 46, is also a well known actor in New Zealand and he encouraged Pua to start acting after he was signed to an agency and began obtaining small roles. Robbie, who grew up in New Zealand with Pua, has also acted on Shortland Street as well as taking on other popular roles, including one on the prison series Wentworth.

5.) He is survived by his wife and two children. Pua married Lizz Sadler, who was his wife at the time of his death, in 2018. He also leaves behind her daughter from a previous relationship and his seven-year-old daughter from his previous marriage to Kourtney Magasiva. Pua and Kourtney were married from 2012-2015.

Our healing wishes go out to all those affected by Pua’s passing.