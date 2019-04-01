Presley Tennant: 5 Things To Know About The 16-Year-Old Powerhouse On ‘The Voice’

Presley Tennant will be gracing the stage on ‘The Voice’ once again for the battle rounds. Presley’s voice at just 16 years old has solidified her as a contestant to watch this season.

Presley Tennant is one of the hopeful contestants on The Voice hoping to win season 16. The 16-year-old singer already made a great impression with her blind audition, and she will be performing during the battle rounds. Presley’s voice is one-of-a-kind and she has a range far beyond her years. No wonder coach Kelly Clarkson sees something in her!

1. Presley impressed Kelly Clarkson with her rendition of a Demi Lovato hit. The singer went all-out for her blind audition by singing “Stone Cold.” Kelly was the first coach to turn her chair around. None of the other coaches turned their chairs and Kelly was shocked. While John Legend didn’t turn for her, he told her that Kelly will coach her to superstardom.

2. She has already released a number of singles. Her songs include “BFF,” “The Woods,” “Stronger,” “Childish,” and more. The tunes are available on Apple Music and Spotify.

3. Presley will be facing off against Rizzi Myers in the battle rounds. The two singers from Team Kelly sing a duet of Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me.” Both Presley and Rizzi’s vocals sound incredible during the performance, but Kelly can only pick one artist. Thankfully, the other singer can be stolen by another coach.

4. She was once apart of a girl group. When she was 11 years old, she joined the group 5LP. They performed for Kelly Rowland and the Jacksons, according to her NBC bio. Presley was in the group for 2 years before they broke up. After that, Presley started working on solo material.

5. Presley has performed on a number of major stages. Over the years, Presley has hit the stage at the Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood, the NAMM Show, VidCon on the Musical.ly Stage & Kia Stage, and House of Blues. Presley has also performed at the Staples Center halftime show in front of 15,000 kids on two separate occasions this past year, according to her official website.