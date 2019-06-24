5 Things
Peter Weber: 5 Things To Know About The Hot Pilot Who Hannah Is Falling For On ‘The Bachelorette’

Hannah Brown has had chemistry with Peter Weber since the premiere of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and their relationship is only getting steamier as the season winds down!

Peter Weber has quickly emerged as a fan favorite on season 15 of The Bachelorette, and it’s no secret that Hannah Brown is falling for him, too! The two have already indulged in some steamy makeout sessions, and previews for the rest of the season show that things continue to get hot and heavy between them. In addition to being charming and good looking, Peter also has a super nice guy persona about him, and fans think he’s a frontrunner to win the whole show. Here’s more to know about Peter:

1. He’s a pilot. Peter works as a pilot for Delta Airlines. He started the job in March 2018, and revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post. “I’m so ready for this adventure!” he wrote. “I’v wanted to become a major airline pilot for my entire life and today I’m so excited to announce I’ve accepted an offer to fly for Delta Ai Lines. I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling.”

2. His parents both also worked in aviation. Becoming a pilot was practically in Peter’s blood – his parents met when his dad was working as a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant!

3. He still lives at home. Peter revealed in his Bachelorette bio that he still lives at his parents’ house. But, hey, with a pilot’s schedule…he’s probably barely home anyway!

4. He’s into sports. When Peter isn’t flying, he likes staying active by going snowboarding. He’s also a big football fan.

5. He’s not afraid to make bold moves when it comes to his love life! The over-the-top dates on The Bachelorette are nothing new for Peter — in fact, he previously flew a girl to Santa Barbara just to have a dinner date!