Paul Bernon: 5 Things To Know About Bethenny Frankel’s Man Who Fans Think She May Have Married

Paul Bernon was the ultimate support system for GF Bethenny Frankel during her taxing trial with ex Jason Hoppy, and now fans think they tied the knot after seeing one of her tweets! Learn more about Paul, here.

The Real Housewives of New York fans got into a major tizzy on Twitter when Bethenny Frankel, 48, dropped a bombshell — she used the word “married” in a tweet! So, did that mean that she and her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, took the plunge and tied the knot on the sly? She snuck the word in while commenting on her devastating departure from RHONY: “To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo @ ramonasinger @ CountessLuann @ TinsleyMortimer @ SonjatMorgan @ dorindamedley”

Sorry, did she just say that she’s the only RHONY star who’s married? A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what TF is going on: Bethenny is, in fact, married — just not to Paul, her boyfriend since October 2018. She and her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, 48, still have not finalized their ongoing divorce, so she’s technically still married him, despite the exes splitting in 2013. That doesn’t mean that Paul and Bethenny can’t make their way to the altar once she and Jason finally sign those divorce docs, though. So, let’s learn more about Paul and his story:

1. He supported Bethenny during her custody trial with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Bethenny kicked off a custody trial with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 48, on March 4, 2019, and throughout the grueling day, her new love, Paul Bernon, was right by her side. Paul has been the ultimate support system for the reality star, and a source even told HollywoodLife that his presence in court meant “a lot” to The Real Housewives of New York star.

2. He’s quite the busy guy. Paul is the founder and partner of a production company, Burn Later Productions, according to his LinkedIn page. You may have seen a few of his flicks. Paul has produced films such as Drinking Buddies and Best Kept Secret. But – that’s not all Paul has on his plate. He’s also a managing partner at a Massachusetts based real estate firm. Paul received his Bachelor of Arts degree in film studies from Boston University. He then continued his higher education at New York University, graduating with a Masters Degree in Real Estate.

3. Here for the cause! Bethenny’s boyfriend is a board member and founding chair of the Creative Council at EMILY’s List, a political action committee focused on electing pro-choice Democratic women.

4. Paul is divorced. He was previously married to Ashley Bernon, a well-known figure in the Boston social scene; they divorced in 2017. The exes reportedly share two kids.

5. He has Boston roots. Paul and Bethenny might be in it for the long haul – literally, Paul is located in Boston, according to his LinkedIn page. However, Bethenny has been spotted paying him a visit in Beantown now and again.