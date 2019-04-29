Mari: 5 Things To Know About The Talented ‘Voice’ Contestant

Mari is one of the contestants to watch on ‘The Voice’ season 16. She’s already a frontrunner on Team Adam and she could very well be Adam’s next champion.

Mari has made the top 24 on The Voice season 16. The 20-year-old singer has one incredible voice that the coaches can’t get enough of. She’s one of four contestants on Adam Levine’s team and she definitely has what it takes to win. There are only a few weeks left of season 16 and there’s no doubt that Mari is going to continue to impress us all. Check out these 5 key facts about Mari.

1. Mari grew up in a musical family. Her father is a songwriter and music producer, while her mother is a vocalist, according to Mari’s NBC bio. Mari started out singing with the praise team at church and around her community. She was later introduced to music outside of the church and loves singing all genres.

2. She works at a salon. In addition to her singing career, Mari also has her cosmetology license. Mari currently works at a salon in her hometown of Clermont, Florida.

3. Mari stunned the coaches with Ella Mai’s hit during her blind audition. Adam, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend all turned around for Mari after she showed off her amazing vocals with “Boo’d Up.” Even though Blake Shelton tried to convince Mari to choose John, she went with Adam instead.

4. She knows her “purpose” is to perform. Mari knew she had to audition for The Voice for a good reason. “[I] had reached a point in my life where I was feeling a little stuck,” she said on the show. “I love the beauty industry, and it was and still is a passion of mine, but I’ve always known that my purpose was to perform and create music.”

5. She’s got an adorable boyfriend. Mari is taken. She recently celebrated her three-year anniversary with her boyfriend on April 27.