Marcin Patrzalek: 5 Things To Know About The Brilliant 18-Year-Old Guitarist On ‘AGT’

The ‘AGT’ season 14 live shows continue to showcase fabulous acts week after week. Marcin Patrzalek will be hitting the stage during the Aug. 27 episode to try and earn a spot in the semi-finals.

The race to the semi-finals on America’s Got Talent is heating up. Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek is returning to the AGT stage for the quarterfinals on Aug. 27 in hopes of winning over America and moving one step closer to the finals. The 18-year-old has already made a splash with his incredible guitar skills. So, who is Marcin Patrzalek? He’s already made quite the name for himself in the music business.

1. Marcin earned high praise from Simon Cowell and the other judges. He first wowed the judges and the audience during his audition when he performed Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 and the metal song “Toxicity” with just his guitar. After his incredible performance during the judge cuts, Simon complimented the musician in a big way. “In terms of musicians, you’re one of the best I’ve ever heard,” Simon told Marcin. Julianne Hough raved that he’s an “absolute natural.”

2. He’s an incredibly creative musician. Marcin can play melody, bass, harmony, and percussion simultaneously, according to his NBC bio. When he was 16, he began composing original songs and arrange popular songs. At just 18, he’s mastered styles of the guitar like classical, flamenco, and jazz.

3. He hails from Poland. He grew up in the small city of Kielce, Poland. He started playing the guitar when he was just 10 years old and has quickly become a star on the rise.

4. Marcin is no stranger to talent shows. Before America’s Got Talent season 14, Marcin won the Polish musical talent competition series Must Be The Music in 2015.

5. Marcin is headed to college. After his AGT journey, the musician will be moving to Boston to begin studying at the Berklee College of Music.