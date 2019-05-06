Maelyn Jarmon: 5 Things To Know About The Season 16 Frontrunner On ‘The Voice’

Maelyn Jarmon is already a fan favorite on ‘The Voice’ season 16. The top 13 singer has one incredible voice and definitely has what it takes to be a champion.

The competition is heating up on The Voice season 16. Maelyn Jarmon, 26, has made it to the top 13 and there are only two weeks left until the finale. Maelyn has already proven herself as one of the frontrunners of season 16. So, who is Maelyn Jarmon? Here are 5 key facts to know about her as the season continues.

1. Maelyn earned a four-chair turn for her blind audition. Maelyn wowed the coaches with her gorgeous rendition of Sting’s “Fields of Gold” during the blind auditions. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine were the first to turn their chairs, followed by Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. “Literally, it moved me to hear you sing,” Blake told Maelyn. Kelly added that Maelyn is “unstoppable.” Maelyn ended up choosing John as her coach.

2. Maelyn is deaf in her right ear. When Maelyn was two years old, she had tubes inserted into her ears to treat ear infections. The tubes ended up damaging her eardrums, leaving Maelyn deaf in her right ear and with only 80% hearing in her left ear.

3. She moved to New York City after high school. Maelyn didn’t let her health setback prevent her from going after her dreams. When she was 17 years old, she moved with her parents to New York City to try Broadway. Now she is focusing on creating original music, according to her NBC bio.

4. Maelyn recently opened up about a ‘learning experience’ from one of her performances. After her amazing performance of Maggie Rogers’s “Fallingwater” during the live playoffs, Maelyn revealed on her official Facebook page that “this was the first performance so far that being deaf in one ear felt like a disadvantage. It was definitely a learning experience with in-ears! But, I’m ready for Monday and so excited to sing this song that you, the fans, have picked for me!”

5. She’s already released a single. Maelyn dropped “Last Call” in 2016. You can listen to the track on Spotify. She also released “Ayo” in 2017, which is available on Apple Music.