Logan Brill: 5 Things To Know About The Rising Country Singer/Songwriter

Up-and-coming country singer/songwriter, Logan Brill, is celebrating the release of her new song, ‘Roll,’ and we’re getting to know her better here!

Logan Brill is a hot new name in country music you will soon be hearing a lot of! The singer released her new song, “Roll,” on May 3, which tells a story of persistence and never giving up. “As soon as I heard it, I loved the attitude and swagger in “Roll” and knew I needed to record it,” Logan explained. “When we recorded it, I really wanted to capture a live-show energy on the track, and I think the band really took it to the next level.” Next up, Logan will join Cassadee Pope on the UK leg of her CMT Next Women of Country Tour. Here’s more to know about the rising star:

1. She started performing at a young age. Logan was just 11 years old when she started playing music in bars. She has been working in music professionally since 2013, and has shared the stage with stars like Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam, Leon Russell, Lee Brice, Garay Allan and Sara Evans. She’s performed at Nashville’s legendary Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach Music Festival, Merlefest, and even internationally at C2C in the United Kingdom!

2. She’s performed with one of country music’s most legendary singers. Logan was joined by the one and only Vince Gill for a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in 2016. He introduced Logan to the Opry crowd himself, and has described her as a “beautiful” and “compelling” singer.

3. She’s a college graduate. Logan graduated from Nashville’s Belmont University with a degree in French and minor in vocal performance. This way, she was able to focus on music AND her education at the same time.

4. She’s already released two albums. Logan’s first album, Walking Wires, came out in 2013. She followed it up with her sophomore album, Shuteye, in June 2015. Two of her songs have been featured on the VH1 show, Couples Therapy.

5. Her great grandfather was an Olympian! Even though Logan is a self-proclaimed “terrible swimmer,” her great-grandfather actually earned a gold medal for swimming at the Olympics!