Kristina Schulman: 5 Things To Know About The Russian Beauty Returning To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Two years after having her heart broken by Dean Unglert on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Kristina Schulman is ready to give the show another shot during season six.

Kristina Schulman hasn’t given up on love! Although she’s not in the original season six cast of Bachelor in Paradise, she’ll show up on the beach to stir things up as the season unfolds. Previews and photos show Kristina spending time with Blake Horstmann, which means she’ll be involved in quite a love “triangle” — considering he’s also linked to Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Godwin AND Tayshia Adams in the trailer! Loyal viewers of the show will remember that this is not the first love triangle Kristina has been part of on the show. Here’s more to know:

1. She was on season four of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’. This is not Kristina’s first rodeo on the Paradise beach! She appeared on the show’s fourth season and formed a quick connection with Dean Unglert. However, when Danielle Lombard arrived during week two, Dean fell for HER. Kristina walked in on Dean and Danielle hooking up and was absolutely devastated. He tried to juggle both women, but eventually, he told Kristina he wanted to pursue Danielle, and Kristina left the show during week three. Afterward, Dean admitted that he felt he made a “mistake,” and that he still had feelings for Kristina. However, at the live reunion show, both women revealed that he continued to try seeing both of them after the show! Needless to say, he didn’t end up with either of them.

2. She dated Nick Viall on ‘The Bachelor.’ Kristina was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on season 21 of The Bachelor, which starred Nick Viall. She made it all the way to week seven of the show and finished in fifth place, being sent home right before hometown dates.

3. She dated Blake Horstmann before ‘BIP.’ Blake previously admitted to having a brief relationship with Kristina in the fall of 2018. They visited each other a few times, but things didn’t work out. It looks like there might be some unfinished business to deal with in Paradise!

4. She was adopted. Kristina was born in Russia, and opened up about her difficult childhood on The Bachelor. At just four years old, her biological mother kicked her out, and she was forced to live in an orphanage for eight years. Eventually, she was adopted by an American couple, who also took in her sister and two other orphans.

5. She’s a certified dental hygienist. Kristina graduated from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, where she studied dental surgery. She was working as a dental hygienist before she was cast on The Bachelor. Since being on the show, she’s relocated to Los Angeles from Kentucky.