Kodak Black: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Arrested For Firearm Charges At Rolling Loud Festival

Kodak Black was arrested in Miami, FL on May 11 right before he was about to take the stage to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival. Here are five things you should know about him.

Kodak Black, 21, was taken into custody on May 11 after he was arrested by U.S. Marshals with help from Miami-Dade Police and federal agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives before his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, FL, according to CNN. The reason for the rapper’s arrest was for alleged state and firearm violations, Roberto Gonzalez of the US Marshals Office of the Southern District of Florida said. The arrest was also made after an “extensive investigation”, the Miami Herald reported.

Before Kodak’s latest arrest, he made headlines for feuding with Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, 20, over comments he made at a club in Miami. “You should’ve died when you was a baby,” Kodak said about Lil Wayne, 36. This prompted Reginae to clap back at Kodak, “You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat [greatest of all time].” So, who is Kodak Black?

1. Kodak Black is not his real name. Kodak was born Dieuson Octave on June 11, 1997. His childhood nickname was actually “Lil Black,” but when he created his Instagram account, his handle was “Kodak Black.” The name caught on with fans and became his stage name.

2. Kodak has been arrested a number of times. The rapper was first arrested in Oct. 2015 on charges of robbery, battery, false imprisonment of a child, and possession of cannabis. He’s continued to run into trouble with the law. In 2017, Kodak was indicted on charges of first-degree sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The trial is set to take place in spring 2019. In Aug. 2018, Kodak was released from prison 7 months after authorities raided his home and he was charged with marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Those charges were eventually dropped, but he was kept in prison due to probation violations stemming from previous arrests.

3. He stormed out of an interview over a sexual assault question. Kodak appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning in Dec. 2018. When host Ebro Darden brought up Kodak’s impending sexual assault trial, Kodak didn’t want to talk about it. “I feel like sometimes, when n****s like me are going through s**t, y’all be entertained,” Kodak said during the interview. “Like, change the subject… talk about something else.” The rapper eventually got up and walked out of the interview.

4. He released his first mixtape, Project Baby, in 2013. His fourth mixtape, Lil B.I.G. Pac, was his first mixtape to chart on the Billboard charts. Kodak has released a total of 7 mixtapes and 2 studio albums.

5. Kodak got his GED [General Education Diploma] while in jail. “I Passed My GED Ready Test Today & It Feels Like The Day I Bought My First Chain,” he tweeted in June 2018.