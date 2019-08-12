Josh Kloss: 5 Things On Katy Perry’s Former Co-Star Accusing Her Of Sexual Misconduct

Katy Perry’s former ‘Teenage Dream’ co-star accused her of behaving inappropriately at a party — but there’s a lot more to know about the actor/model, who has appeared in ad campaigns with Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum.

Josh Kloss, 38, has been thrust into the spotlight after an Instagram post accusing superstar Katy Perry, 34, of exposing his penis at a party. The accusation came via a lengthy Instagram post on Josh’s personal account on Sunday, August 11. In the post, Josh describes feeling “pathetic and embarrassed” after the incident. “I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” he continued. Here are 5 things to know about Katy’s former “Teenage Dream” co-star.

1. Josh starred as Katy’s love interest in the music video for “Teenage Dream.” In the 2010 video, the duo play a couple in lust, driving down the California coast line, making out and grinding at a party. The clip also features a number of solo shots of Josh, as he prepares for a boxing match. In Josh’s Instagram post from August 11, 2019, he reveals that, at the time, he thought Katy was “cool and kind.” He also admits he was only paid $650 for his appearance in the video, which has seen been viewed over 200 million times on YouTube.

2. Josh also co-starred with Kim Kardashian in her iconic Skechers ad. Even though it was way back in 2012, it’s pretty hard to forget Kim’s sexy Super Bowl commercial! In the :38 second clip, Kim works out with a chiseled trainer, who is played by none other than Josh himself. Kim cheekily describes him as “the best I’ve ever had” in the racy scripted bit, which features both Kim and Josh scantily clad and oiled up. Josh referred to his experience with Kardashian in a separate Instagram post on August 11, commenting “#kimkardashian #krisjenner these are two women in a lot more power than Katy, AND TREATED me with RESPECT!”

3. Josh was previously married and has 1 child. Josh was previously married to Chere Rachelle Kloss, and they share 1 daughter, Izabella Kloss, 12, together. The couple married in 2005. Josh implied that things didn’t end well, writing in his Instagram post that “my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler” at the time of shooting “Teenage Dream.” For his part, Josh seems like an incredibly dedicated father on his social media accounts, often posting about Izabella and her work. “My dream is to raise a woman with strong coping skills,” the proud dad wrote in one caption. The adorable father-daughter duo also co-starred in an ad for Nordstrom Rack back in 2017.

4. Josh is still acting and modeling. On the modeling front, he was front and centre in Heidi Klum‘s campaign for her underwear line HK Man. One of his earliest roles was as Luke’s comrade Chip Saunders on the teen soap The O.C. — which is his first-ever iMDB credit from 2003. In addition to his appearances with Katy and Kim K, Josh hosted a show called Boats N Bikes. Recently, he completed a number of short films and is currently filming The Hunter, alongside his daughter.

5. Josh loves to workout. The model has no problem flaunting his fit body, evident by the many shirtless photos on his Instagram account. He regularly posts about his trips to the gym and go-to push-up machine. All of that work is paying off, because he looks amazing.