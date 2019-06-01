Jose Antonio Reyes: 5 Things About Beloved Soccer Player, 35, Who Has Tragically Died

Rest in peace, Jose Antonio Reyes. The soccer player was tragically killed in a car accident on June 1, 2019. He was just 35 years old.

“We couldn’t be confirming worse news,” Sevilla FC, Jose Antonio Reyes’ former soccer club, tweeted on June 1. “Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace.” Tributes from other clubs throughout the world began flooding in, and fans began tweeting their mournful messages, as well. Jose was a beloved soccer player, who played on a number of high-profile teams throughout his career, and he will be deeply missed. Here’s more to know:

1. He was just 16 when he started playing soccer professionally. Jose’s soccer career began at 10 years old, when he started playing on youth teams for Sevilla. He signed a contract in 1999 and made his official debut for Sevilla FC when he was only 16. He represented Spain in an under-17 championship that year, and became an extremely versatile player for the Sevilla club. Jose plays left wing as his main position, but is also a forward.

2. What other teams did he play for? In 2004, Jose officially left Sevilla and began playing for Arsenal. He played with the team for more than two years, before eventually transferring to Real Madrid in 2006. In July 2007, he signed a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid. He eventually became a key player on the team, where he played until 2012. At the very beginning of that year, he inked his return to Sevilla, where he played for more than four more years. In June 2016, his contract expired and he was released from the team. He then went onto play for RCD Espanyol for one year, but left when his contract expired in June 2017. He signed with Extremadura UD in Spain in 2019, which is where he was playing at the time of his death.

3. He’s played in the World Cup. Jose represented Spain in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He only played in one of the team’s four matches during the tournament.

4. He was married. Jose and model Noelia Lopez got together in 2011, and were engaged in 2015. They got married two years after that in 2017.

5. He was a father. Jose and Noelia had two daughters, Noelia and Triana, together. They were both born before the couple’s 2017 wedding. Jose also has a son, Jose Antonio Reyes Jr., with his ex, model Ana Lopez. Jose Jr. was born in 2008.