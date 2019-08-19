Jordan Kimball: 5 Things To Know About Model Stirring Up Drama On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Jordan Kimball is back to try and find love once again on season six of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but of course, he’s also found himself at the center of some major drama!

Ever since his time on The Bachelorette, Jordan Kimball has not been afraid to speak his mind, and it looks like he’s at it again on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. During the show’s Aug. 13 episode, Jordan confronted Christian Estrada for pursuing Nicole Lopez-Alvar. Nicole had already been forming a connection with Clay Harbor on the show, and she went on a date with Jordan, so Jordan was not happy that yet ANOTHER guy was stepping in. The fight will play out on the show’s Aug. 19 episode, but ahead of that, here’s more to know about Jordan:

1. He was also on season five of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ If you asked Jordan a year ago if he’d be on Bachelor in Paradise again, he probably wouldn’t have believed you — because he actually got ENGAGED to Jenna Cooper on the show last summer! However, just hours before the season five finale aired, it was revealed that Jenna had allegedly been cheating on Jordan in the weeks after his proposal. Alleged text messages between Jenna and the other guy she was reportedly seeing surfaced online, and although she denied that she had been unfaithful, Jordan was not convinced. Shortly after the proposal footage aired on the Bachelor in Paradise finale last September, he announced his decision to end the relationship.

2. When was he on ‘The Bachelorette’? Jordan first graced our television screens on season 14 of The Bachelorette, where he vied for Becca Kufrin’s heart. It wasn’t long before he was dubbed the ‘villain’ of the season. After constantly talking about himself and putting the other men down, Jordan made quite a few enemies on the show. He was eliminated during week five.

3. He’s a model. Jordan has posed for a number of photo shoots and publications. He was on the cover of John Craig magazine as well. Despite not being on the best terms with the guys, Jordan has impressed host Chris Harrison. “Think of Ben Stiller’s character in Zoolander. He’s a model, and he’s all about the model life. You’ll learn a lot about the model life — the pitfalls and the hurdles,” Chris told PEOPLE. “And Jordan wears underwear to a rose ceremony. He’s a very confident, good-looking guy, but he’s also very much a model.”

4. He’s college educated. Jordan attended the College of Central Florida, where he majored in Business/Accounting. However, after college, he decided to pursue modeling full-time.

5. He’s a very active runner. So this is how Jordan gets that bod. He enjoys kayaking and running, according to his ABC bio. His personal best mile time is 4.24. Holy smokes!