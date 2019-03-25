Jej Vinson: 5 Things To Know About The Incredible Singer Competing On ‘The Voice’

Jej Vinson is one of the contestants to watch on ‘The Voice’ season 16. As the show heads into the battle rounds, you’re going to see Jej hit the stage again in hopes of making it to the live shows.

Jej Vinson is one of the lucky contestants moving on to The Voice season 16 battle rounds. The 22-year-old singer will be facing off against Beth Griffith-Manley during the March 25 episode. Only one contestant will be chosen to move on to the live cross battles, but other coaches have the ability to steal an artist. Jej is already a season 16 frontrunner. So, who is Jej Vinson? Here’s what you need to know to get caught up to speed on all things Jej.

1. Jej stunned the coaches with his performance of Drake’s “Passionfruit.” Jej put his own spin on the Drake hit for his blind audition. All 4 judges turned around for his amazing performance. “You know, I think everybody here’s probably a little bit nervous talking to you right now,” Blake Shelton told Jej. “We all feel like we’re looking at the winner of The Voice this season.” Jej ended up picking Kelly Clarkson as his coach.

2. He was born and raised in the Philippines. Jej was raised in a traditional Filipino family. When he was 15 years old, his family moved from the Philippines to South Dakota to start a better life, according to his NBC bio. Jej now currently lives in Los Angeles.

3. He majored in music in college. “I studied popular music performance in USC so part of that is learning theory and learning arranging. Over time, I kinda got obsessed in arranging and composing music. Something that I really like doing is sitting down in the piano, playing songs and turning songs into something like my own,” he told The Filipino Channel’s Balitang America.

4. Jej performed for President Obama and Michelle Obama. Jej was formerly the music director of USC’s a cappella group. The group got the chance to perform for the former President and First Lady at the White House.

5. Jej has struggled with his “self-confidence.” He revealed that he’s been a “little bit insecure, maybe because of the fact that there is a stigma going around in LA that if you’re an Asian and you’re trying to pursue your dreams, it’s not going to happen for you because you’re a minority, especially if you’re an immigrant,” he told Balitang America. The fact that all 4 coaches turned their chairs for him was a “great affirmation” that he has what it takes to make it.