Jade Cline: 5 Things To Know About ‘Young & Pregnant’ Star Rumored To Be Replacing Jenelle On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jade Cline is the mom rumored to take Jenelle Evans’ spot on ‘Teen Mom 2.’ She was previously on another MTV show just last year.

Out with the old, in with the new! After an on-and-off relationship with Jenelle Evans, 27, MTV has fired her, and is rumored to bring in new cast member, Jade Cline. Jenelle won’t return to Teen Mom 2 after her husband David Eason, 30, killed the family dog in defense of their daughter, Ensley Jolie, 2. If you don’t know much about Jade, read on for five fast facts about her, below.

1. Jade is rumored to take Jenelle’s spot on Teen Mom 2. Following the drama of Jenelle and her husband, MTV has decided to replace Jenelle with Jade, according to TMZ. Jade will make the grand announcement on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, “Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley” as MTV records Kailyn and Jade this weekend, the site reported. We won’t have to wait long for the official announcement – the MTV clip could be dropped as early as next week.

2. Teen Mom 2 wouldn’t be her first gig on MTV. Jade was on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2018.

3. She has a thriving social media presence. Not unlike what could be her Teen Mom 2 peers, Jade has a popular Instagram account. On it, she boasts 340,000 followers, in which she has shared selfies and pics with her adorable daughter.

4. Jade has a daughter named Kloie Kenna Austin. The adorable little girl was born on Sept. 18, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kloie’s father is Sean Austin, who is no longer in a relationship with Jade. Jade has posted pics and videos of Kloie all over her social media. In a recent photo, Jade captioned the pic of newly-born Kloie, “Can’t believe how little my [Khloie] was,” she said. “She’s getting so big, I’m such a proud mommy.”

5. Jade is young! Jade was born on June 10, 1996, making her only 22 years old. She was 19 years old when she got pregnant. Jade has worked as a waiter, but it looks like she’ll have a new job very soon!