Haley Stevens: 5 Things About Singer Who Claims She Was Dating Jed When He Went On ‘Bachelorette’

Jed Wyatt’s ex, Haley Stevens, recently accused him of still being in a relationship with her when he left to film ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here’s more to know about her.

Hannah Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the finale of The Bachelorette, but while their journey on the show was airing, one of his exes, Haley Stevens, came forward with a bombshell story: She said Jed was still in a relationship with her when he left to film the show! Haley claimed that Jed only wanted to be on The Bachelorette to further his music career, which is something he also admitted to Hannah during one of their first dates. She also provided screenshots of texts as evidence of their relationship — the alleged messages from Jed showed that he texted her to tell her he loved her on the day he left for filming. Here’s more to know about Haley and the situation:

1. What happened between Haley and Jed? Haley said that Jed told her they would still be together when he finished filming The Bachelorette. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it,” she told People. “We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. He called me when he landed. He said, ‘I love you and I’ll call you when I get back.’ It didn’t turn out like that, though. Haley claimed that Jed ghosted her upon his return to Nashville, but they did run into each other at a music event in June. “He said, ‘Hey, how have you been?'” she revealed. “I said, ‘How do you think I’ve been?’ I asked him, ‘You didn’t think I deserved a phone call?’ and he said, ‘I didn’t know what to say.””

2. How long had they been dating before Jed left to film? Haley claimed that she and Jed had been in a relationship for four months when he left to film The Bachelorette. She even provided photos of a tropical vacation they took together in February (filming began in March), right after he officially learned he was cast on the series. That’s where the two said, ‘I love you’ for the first time, according to Haley. Jed will not be able to comment on the situation until After The Final Rose on July 30.

3. Haley is a singer. Like Jed, Haley is living in Nashville with hopes of pursuing a career in music. She is a member of the duo, Sweet Leah, with her friend, Julia Kate. The pair are currently working on their debut EP.

4. Haley is also a songwriter. In addition to singing, Haley is passionate about songwriting, and had written hundreds of songs and recorded various EPs before teaming up with Julia to form Sweet Leah.

5. She’s watching ‘The Bachelorette’. Haley admitted that she’s been tuning into this season of The Bachelorette to see how things turn out for Jed. Like the rest of us, she’ll be watching to see how he explains himself when he’s finally able to tell his side of the story.