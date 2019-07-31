Elijah Allan-Blitz: 5 Things To Know About The Man Brie Larson Was Pictured Kissing

Elijah Allan-Blitz was revealed to be the mystery man recently seen romancing actress Brie Larson on July 30, and it turns out he’s also in the film industry. Here are five facts you must know about him.

Elijah Allan-Blitz, 32, got a little more than friendly with actress Brie Larson, 29, when he was spotted kissing the actress during a recent outing. The new couple was all smiles when they embraced and walked side by side with huge smiles on their faces in new photos, and they definitely gave off “a perfect match” kind of vibe! Although Elijah wasn’t identified right away after the outing took place, it turns out he has quite a bit of history that involves the film and television industry and even dating another actress! Here are five things you should know about Elijah.

1.) He is a director and actor. He’s starred in various features, including the television series The Shield, and a lot of shorts such as Full Ride and In This Life, according to IMDB. He also directed and produced the short, Take Every Wave: Laird in VR.

2.) He dated NCIS actress Maria Bello. The lovebirds were seen getting cozy in Aug. 2015 after the Golden Globe nominee, who was 49 at the time, broke up with her girlfriend Clare Munn. They met a year before when he co-directed a promo for her book, Whatever…Love Is Love, according to People, and one of the first times they were seen getting affectionate in public was at a gas station in Santa Barbara, CA.

3.) In addition to working in films and television, he works in helping others improve their mental state. He was labeled as a virtual reality director for mindfulness teaching, by People at the time he made headlines for dating Maria.

4.) He enjoys sharing photos and videos of nature. On what is believed to be Elijah’s Instagram account, he often posts gorgeous pics and clips of breathtaking views of outside locations and other things in nature, such as butterflies and even penguins!

5.) He’s a supporter of prison reform and former President Barack Obama. In one Instagram post from Jan. 24, he posted a photo of himself with JAY-Z along with a statement about his beliefs in reform. “The prison system effects everyone in this country. @REFORM is going to change that. Lead by the most qualified person I know @vanjones68 • ‘Until everyone’s free, no one is free. – Jay Z,” the statement read. He also posted a pic of Barack on the cover of the Santa Barbara Independent in Jan. 2017, with the simple caption, “Thank you @BarackObama.”