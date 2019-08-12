Dylan Barbour: 5 Things To Know About The Hottie Falling For Hannah Godwin On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Things are heating up between Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but he’s struggling to deal with all the other guys who are interested in her.

Dylan Barbour has made it clear that Hannah Godwin is the only girl he’s interested in on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. He took his shot with her after she wasn’t asked out by Blake Horstmann during the Aug. 5 premiere, and their relationship developed quickly. However, Hannah has made it clear that she’s leaving her options open in Paradise, and she’s already confessed to Dylan that she’s kissed both Blake and Wills Reid. The Blake/Dylan/Hannah love triangle will continue to be explored during the Aug. 12 episode. Here’s more to know about Dylan:

1. What season of ‘The Bachelorette’ was he on? We were first introduced to Dylan when he was a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelorette, where he hoped to find love with Hannah Brown. Unfortunately, Dylan didn’t get much screen time during his time on the show, and he was sent home during week six. He never even got to have a one-on-one date with Hannah! Luckily, it looks like Dylan’s shaping up to have a lot more time on our television screens in Paradise.

2. He’s the founder of a fitness app. Dylan is the co-founder of a fitness app called Vizer, which allows users to “workout while donating food to those in need.” He’s listed as the COO of the company, while his co-founder, Sam, is the CEO.

3. He was a double varsity athlete in college. Dylan attended Williams College and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in English Language and Literature in 2016. He also minored in Leadership Studies. During his time in college, he played varsity football and ran varsity track and field.

4. He previously worked in finance. Before beginning his career as an entrepreneur, Dylan worked as an associate in the Investment Management Division at Morgan Stanley from July 2016 until June 2018. He also passed the first two (out of three) levels of the CFA exam.

5. His dad passed away before he went on ‘The Bachelorette’. Dylan opened up about losing his father to cancer in his introduction video for The Bachelorette. In fact, he revealed that his dad’s death is what inspired him to start his company, Vizer.