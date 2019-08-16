DJ Ballistics: 5 Things To Know About Joseline Hernandez’s New Boyfriend After Stevie J Split

After Joseline Hernandez’s dramatic split from Stevie J — who she shares a 2-year-old daughter with — the former ‘LHH: Atlanta’ star has moved on with a new man, DJ Ballistics.

Joseline Hernandez, 32, has a new man in her life! The new romance comes after her drawn out split and custody battle with Grammy award winning producer Stevie J, and a brief relationship with rapper Tory Lanez. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been dating music producer DJ Ballistics since April, and has been flaunting their love all over social media since. Here are five things to know about the Miami-based DJ.

1. He’s a music producer. DJ Ballistics has a number of ties in the music industry, according to his Instagram. He posted about working on the 2017 track “Driving Me” with Empire star (and Taylor Swift squad member) Serayah, alongside the iconic Jazza Pha. He’s also worked on tracks with Toni Braxton‘s younger sis, Tamar Braxton. Ballistics frequently posts about producing indie artists with his co-collaborator, fellow producer Prince Charles — together, the duo go by the name Grammi Society. Perhaps he will also produce his Puerto Rican Princess in the near future?

2. He’s been dating Joseline since at least April. The duo confirmed their relationship status on social media earlier this year. It’s unclear how long they were dating before the posts, but Joseline’s initial video was captioned, “He knows i love him.” DJ first shared a gorgeous snap of Joseline on April 17, and using the romantic hashtags “#wcw #puertoricanprincess #shetreatmelikeaking #live #love.”

3. DJ is originally from Philadelphia, but resides in Miami. According to documents surrounding Joseline’s custody battle with Stevie J, she has re-located to the Sunshine State to be with her new man — along with her 2 year-old, little Bonnie Bella. Social media confirms that DJ calls Miami home, along with his Grammi Society producing team. Various online sources report that DJ originally hails from Philadelphia and Joseline herself hinted at his heritage in an Instagram caption from April 11, writing “In ❤️ with a #Philly N—A @balisticbeats.”

4. He loves spending time with Bonnie Bella. Joseline’s new man certainly loves her 2-year-old daughter with Stevie J, based on multiple posts on social media. The L&HH star shared an adorable photo of the duo on July 31, 2019, captioned “Mis Amores,” which translates from Spanish to “my loves.” Joseline has repeatedly referred to her sweet toddler as “daddy’s girl” in various Instagram photos — which some interpret as a reference to her new man instead of Bonnie Bella’s biological father, Stevie J, since Stevie previously claimed that Joseline hasn’t allowed him to see his daughter for a year. The custody drama may have been resolved, however, after Stevie posted a group photo with his ex, DJ, AND Bonnie Bella on August 15, 2019.

5. DJ likes to cook. Joseline hasn’t been shy about showing off her new relationship, even revealing that her new man enjoys spending time in the kitchen! DJ is seen chopping vegetables, and preparing to cook up a storm in an Instagram video Joseline shared on May 21. She captioned the cute video “Real Gangsta and a Gentleman.”