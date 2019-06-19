Diamond Brown: 5 Things To Know About The Model Whose IG Pics Chris Brown ‘Liked’

Who is Diamond Brown? Chris Brown has double tapped multiple photos on the model’s Instagram page, and she even had the honor of attending a very special event hosted by Breezy!

They may share the same last name, but Diamond Brown and Chris Brown’s association remains a mystery. Chris most recently “liked” one of the young model’s Instagram photos on June 10, which would be just four days before a Page Six report claimed that Ammika Harris, 26, was allegedly pregnant with Breezy’s child. Here’s what you should know about Diamond, whose Instagram page hasn’t gone unnoticed by one of the world’s most famous R&B singers.

1. Diamond attended Breezy’s 30th birthday party. She scored a coveted invite to Chris’ 30th birthday party at Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills on May 5! She snapped a photo with a friend inside the trampoline center, and both ladies dressed up in LBDs. “Your birthday was a blast🥳 mad love for u CB thanks for having us #dirty30,” Diamond captioned the post below, which earned a “like” from Chris himself.

2. Chris has “liked” three photos of Diamond so far. After his 30th birthday party, the “Loyal” singer went on to “like” a slideshow of Diamond rocking a white bikini top and bicycle shorts on May 17. Nearly a month later, he also double tapped selfies of Diamond perched on a windowsill in a black tank top and short shorts, which followed with a suggestive caption: “make u feel some type of way.” As you’ve probably guessed, Chris follows Diamond’s Instagram!

3. Diamond has nearly 4,000 followers. She has 3,662 followers to be exact as of June 18. Diamond updates her grid with pretty selfies, fashion posts, and snaps from exclusive events.

4. Diamond works with The Model Experience. She often tags the Los Angeles-based modeling coaching program at special parties and events.

5. She walked for LA Fashion Week. The beauty strutted down a LAFW runway in a metallic bodysuit, thigh-high boots and a bold cape in Oct. 2018, and also stunned in a red gown for a different runway in Aug. 2018.