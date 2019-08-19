Demi Burnett: 5 Things To Know About The Sassy ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star

The outspoken, unapologetic Demi Burnett is back on our television screens for season six of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and she has some BIG news to share.

Demi Burnett is never afraid to be the center of attention, and she’s making quite a splash now that she’s back in the Bachelor world for season six of Bachelor in Paradise. During the premiere episode, Demi revealed that she had been casually dating a woman. However, she explained that she wanted to get clarity about what she wants in a relationship, which is why she’s decided to pursue other relationships in Paradise. She’s been spending a lot of time with Derek Peth in Mexico, but previews for the Aug. 19 episode seem to show her having a bit of a breakdown. Here’s more to know:

1. She was on season 23 of ‘The Bachelor’. Demi was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and she was definitely the most outspoken woman on the season! From the very first episode, Demi was not shy about making sure she had as much time with Colton as possible, even if it meant interrupting other ladies’ one-on-one time. However, she came out of the show with some very close friends, including Hannah Brown and Katie Morton. Demi was eliminated by Colton during week six of the show.

2. Her mother was doing time in prison while she filmed ‘The Bachelor.’ During the premiere of The Bachelor, Demi revealed that her mom, Tina Jean Jordan, was serving time for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Demi explained that her mom was expected to get out of prison while the 23-year-old was filming The Bachelor. Tina began her 18 month sentence in July 2017, and was released in Nov. 28, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She reportedly spent the last six months of her sentence in a halfway house. When she was released, Demi was given permission to call her during filming, and she did so during one of her dates with Colton.

3. She’s the ultimate country girl. Demi grew up in Texas and loves the country lifestyle — some of her favorite hobbies are ATVing and fishing, and she can also drive a stick shift. Impressive!

4. She’s college educated. Demi attended Texas State University, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

5. She’s a ‘Game of Thrones’ fan. Demi loves Game of Thrones so much that she said her dream dinner guest is Jon Snow, in character. Kit Harington plays him on the hit HBO show.