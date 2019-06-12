Deidre Ball: 5 Things To Know About Anthony Scaramucci’s Wife Who Might Be On ‘RHONY’

Anthony Scaramucci’s wife Deidre Ball is in the talks to join the next season of ‘Real Housewives of New York.’

Bravo’s latest addition to the Real Housewives franchise might be the wife of a former Donald Trump administration member! Deidre Ball, 38, revealed on her podcast with husband Anthony Scaramucci, 55, that she might join the beloved reality television series in New York City. Learn five things to know about the political wife, below.

1. Deidre Ball might be on the Real Housewives of New York. She revealed the news on her podcast with her husband, “Mooch and the Mrs.” “I can’t get into too much detail, but I’d love to do the show if they really wanted me to do the show,” Deidre said. “But right now we’re just sitting here, waiting, and I’ll let you guys know.” Her husband said that he thought she’d have “a lot of fun on the show,” but was apprehensive due to his involvement with the White House. “I hope the Cheeto stains on my hands are not on your hands,” he joked.

2. She’s familiar with personal drama that rules reality television. Deidre filed for divorce from Anthony in 2017 after he took the job as communications director at the White House. His Trump administration job notoriously only lasted 10 days, and Deidre and Anthony reunited as husband and wife afterwards.

3. She worked with her husband at his mega-successful investment firm. Deidre is employed as a vice president in investor relations for SkyBridge Capital, the financial firm Anthony founded in 2005. Bloomberg valued the company at between $200 million and $230 million when he sold his majority share to Chinese billionaire Chen Feng‘s HNA Group Co. in Jan. 2017 in anticipation of joining Trump in Washington.

4. She donated money to the presidential campaigns of Trump’s opponents. In 2015 Deidre gave $10,800 to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s presidential run and $2,700 to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s camp as well, according to online records. Both of them ended up dropping out of the Republican race to become the presidential nominee after Trump became the party’s clear front-runner. She also donated $5,400 to anti-Trump Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice in 2015.

5. She deleted her Twitter account after Anthony joined Trump’s administration. Deidre had an account under the name @MrsAScaramucci but deleted it after her husband became the White House communications director on July 21, 2017.