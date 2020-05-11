Corey La Barrie: 5 Things To Know About YouTube Star, 25, Who Tragically Died In Car Crash

The YouTube community is in mourning after losing Corey La Barrie. The beloved star sadly passed away in a car accident on his 25th birthday, brother Jarrad confirmed on IG. Learn more about Corey and his life.

YouTube star Corey La Barrie tragically died after getting into a car accident with his friend on May 10, brother Jarrad Labarrie confirmed. It was his 25th birthday. Jarrad, who was one half of the Labarrie Brothers YouTube channel with Corey, penned a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram: “This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving… this is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.

“I don’t [know] how I’m suppose to do this without you I miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so f**king much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me I love you”. Jarrad included one of Corey’s selfies in the post, which shows him with messy hair and wearing an Adidas hoodie. He tagged Corey in the post, as well. In the wake of Corey’s passing, learn more about the YouTuber, and his life:

1. Corey started his hyper-successful YouTube account in 2018. Corey has amassed 335,000 subscribers over the years, and collaborated with tons of other YouTubers. One of his most popular videos showed him and friends pranking David Dobrik by putting a wheel lock on his beloved Tesla. From there, he launched two more immensely popular YouTube channels, including the Labarrie Brothers, with Jarrad.

2. His last YouTube video was titled “Deleting This Video In 24 Hours…” Corey posted a special video on May 9, telling fans that he was going live on Twitch the next day in honor of his 25th birthday. The comments section is now flooded with loving tributes from his followers. “when i opened twitter and saw ‘rip corey’, i assumed you had too much fun on your birthday. then i saw your mom’s post, and my heart shattered. i instantly broke down into sobs. i feel as though i just lost my best friend. life is such a precious thing, and it can be taken away in an instant. we love you corey. rest easy,” one fan wrote.

3. He lived with three other social media influencers. Corey and his friends dubbed the home in Los Angeles “C4”. His roommates were Influencers CJ Caylen, Crawford Collins, and Chelsey Amaro. The four, of course, made a separate Instagram account dedicated to their shenanigans at home. Most of the recent content has been quarantine-related, as the roommates are all on lockdown together amid the COVID-19 crisis.

4. He started another YouTube page with Crawford. It’s named — what else? — Corey & Crawford. The page launched nine months prior to Corey’s death, and was filled with funny prank videos, tutorials, and challenges.

5. He was a gifted tennis star. Something fans may not know about Corey? He slayed on the tennis court in high school and college. He lettered in tennis at San Clemente High School in San Clemente, California, going 32-4 in singles, and becoming a two-time division champion. He continued that excellence while playing for the Gauchos at Saddleback College.