Clay Harbor: 5 Things To Know About The Ex-NFL Star On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

After recently ending a relationship with another Bachelor Nation star, Clay Harbor is back to try and find love again on season six of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

Clay Harbor was initially introduced to Bachelor Nation when he appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette and tried to find love with Becca Kufrin. Unfortunately, he was injured during a group date on the show, and made the tough decision to send himself home, rather than continue on his journey. Following his time on The Bachelorette, Clay went onto have a public relationship with another member of Bachelor Nation, which ended this spring. Now, he’s hoping to find his soulmate on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. Here’s more to know.

1. He had to get surgery after injuring himself on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Clay was competing in a flag football game during his season of The Bachelorette when he hurt his wrist and had to go to the hospital. Becca gave him the group date rose, but at the next rose ceremony, he decided to leave the show on his own accord because he needed to get surgery. He wound up having work done on the torn ligament, and was able to recover a few months later thanks to working hard in rehab.

2. He played in the NFL. After playing football at Missouri State University, Clay was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2010 NFL Draft. After that, he played for a number of NFL teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Detroit Lions. Clay was signed by the New Orleans Saints in 2017, but placed on the injured reserve list. After his time on The Bachelorette, Clay tried to restart his NFL career, and it was rumored that he was being looked at by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. However, after the team passed on him and he wasn’t drafted in 2019, he decided to see how things went on Paradise instead.

3. His ex is Angela Amezcua. Clay and Angela Amezcua, who was on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, went public with their relationship in Sept. 2018. However, they ended things after just seven months in March 2019, and news of the breakup broke one month later. Angela’s friend, Annaliese Puccini, arrived in Paradise on day one with Clay, and warned some of the other girls that she was weary of Clay because he decided to go on the show so quickly after the breakup.

4. He was raised in a very small town. Clay hails from Dwight, Illinois, which consists of only 3,000 people. He graduated with only 65 kids in his class!

5. He’s a proud uncle! Clay is frequently posting photos of his adorable nephew on his Instagram page. So cute! He’ll make a great dad someday!