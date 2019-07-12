Cherry Seaborn: 5 Things To Know About Ed Sheeran’s Wife

Ed Sheeran has finally confirmed that he’s a married man! The singer name dropped the word ‘wife’ in his new collab with Eminem and it has everyone asking about his lady, Cherry Seaborn. Here’s what we know!

While we already had an inkling that Ed Sheeran, 28, was married to Cherry Seaborn, 27, it’s now official news! The “Photograph” singer let fans in on the big news via his July 12 album release. “Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick,” he sings on “Remember The Name,” his new collaboration with Eminem, 46, and 50 Cent, 44. While it’s still unclear when exactly the pair tied the knot, he shared more details about the cheeky song in an interview with Charlamagne the same day. “It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” Ed said of the song. Now that we know they’ve tied the knot, here are 5 things to know about Ed’s lovely wife!

1.) She has known Ed since they were both in high school. The British duo met at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk, where they were students and became friends.

2.) After high school, she moved to the states to attend Duke University. Cherry lived in Durham, North Carolina while she was a student at Duke and it was rumored that she also spent time working as an Advisory Consultant at Deloitte & Touche LLP in New York.

3.) She is an incredible hockey player. Her ability led her to take part in back-to-back Britsh University Championships in 2012 and 2013. Ed’s even been seen cheering her on at some of the games proving he’s been an amazing boyfriend!

4.) She moved back to the U.K. to be closer to Ed. After reconnecting years after their high school days, Ed and Cherry started a long distance relationship in 2015. She eventually moved from the U.S. back to the U.K. when their romance started to get serious. The couple now live together with some pet cats and have expressed that they would like to eventually have kids.

5.) Cherry inspired some of Ed’s biggest hit songs. The soon-to-be Mrs. Sheeran is the lady behind “Shape of You” and “Perfect” from Ed’s 2017 album, ÷ and now that they’re engaged, we’re sure she’ll be inspiring a lot more songs in the future!