Cameron Boyce: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Descendants’ Star Who Died At 20

Cameron Boyce, who was best known for acting in various Disney Channel shows and films, including ‘Jessie’ and the ‘Descendants’ sadly died at the age of 20 after suffering from a seizure brought on by a yet unannounced illness. Here are five things you should know about the late star.

Fans were shocked when they found out Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away in his sleep on July 6 at the young age of 20. His family confirmed his passing in a statement to HollywoodLife from their spokesperson. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement read. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.” As soon as news of his death made headlines in the early morning of July 7, fans and celebrities who knew and worked with Cameron, including Charles Esten and James Charles, posted tributes to him all over social media. Here are five things you should know about the late star.

1.) One of his best known roles was in the Disney Channel television series Jessie. The comedy series, which was about a small town girl working as a nanny for a wealthy family after moving to New York City, starred Debby Ryan and lasted from 2011 until 2015. Cameron played the role of Luke Ross, one of the children Debby’s character looked after.

2.) In addition to his Disney Channel work, he starred in a number of films. Some of them include Mirrors, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and the Descendants television films, which became his most popular. The last Descendants film he appeared in was Descendants 3, which was not yet released at the time of his death.

3.) He made his television debut in a Panic! at the Disco music video. In the 2008 video for the song “That Green Gentleman (Things Have Changed)”, Cameron played the kid version of the band’s guitarist Ryan Ross. Two months after the memorable appearance, he went on to act in the recurring role of Michael “Stones” Cates Jr. on the nighttime soap opera General Hospital: Night Shift.

4.) His legacy includes the positive difference he made with his philanthropy work. One of his most impressive achievements happened in 2017, when he helped to raise over $27,000 in 40 days for the Thirst Project, which aims at bringing clean water to undeveloped countries.

5.) At the time of his death, he was set to star in HBO’s television comedy series Mrs. Fletcher. The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name and in Jan. 2019, Deadline announced that Cameron was added to the cast alongside Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson, Owen Teague and Jen Richards.