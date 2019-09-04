5 Things
Bri Barnes: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous Gal Arriving On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Season six of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is winding down, but there are still new arrivals to come to the beach — and that includes the gorgeous Bri Barnes during the Sept. 3 episode!

Brianna Barnes is the newest arrival to show up on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise during the Sept. 3 episode. She comes in just as Blake Horstmann and Kristina Schulman rekindle their relationship, and previews show that Kristina is worried about Blake’s wandering eye once Bri hits the beach. Bri wasn’t on her season of The Bachelor for long, but she definitely made a statement. Here’s more to know:

1. What season of ‘The Bachelor’ was she on? Bri first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and she made headlines even before the season started. Previews showed Bri introducing herself to Colton with an Australian accent, only for her to admit that it was totally FAKE! “I’m not really Australian,” she admitted in the preview. “But you have to do what you can to stand out.” Bri wound up getting eliminated during week three of the competition.

2. She’s a model. Bri works as a model, which is something she’s been doing since she was just 14 years old and booked her first gig. Bri’s Instagram page is full of modeling shots, including plenty of pics of her showing off her incredible figure in bikinis and more. However, Bri makes it clear in her Bachelor bio that she considers herself more than “just a pretty face.”

3. She’s athletic. Bri played soccer for eight years, and also loves to go hiking and camping as a hobby. Plus, despite living in Los Angeles, she’s also a snowboarder and likes to hit the slopes whenever possible!

4. She’s represented by Newmark Models. Bri has a profile for Newmark Models, which lists her height as 5’8″ and her dress size as a 0-2. The page is full of more gorgeous modeling shots of the 24-year-old.

5. She likes watching sports. Not only is Bri athletic in her own right, but she also enjoys watching sports, particularly hockey, on television