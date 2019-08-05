Blake Horstmann: 5 Things About The Guy Stirring Up Major Drama On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

More than a year after his heart was broken by Becca Kufrin on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Blake Horstmann is returning to our television screens for season six of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’!

Bachelor in Paradise is back, and based on previews for season six, it’s clear that Blake Horstmann will be at the center of a LOT of the drama. Blake was introduced to Bachelor Nation on season 14 of The Bachelorette, where he fell in love with Becca Kufrin. He was ready to propose at the final rose ceremony, but Becca dumped him and gave Garrett Yrigoyen her final rose instead. Now, more than a year later, Blake has recovered from the heartbreak and is looking for love in Mexico! Here’s more to know about him:

1. He met Becca Kufrin before The Bachelorette started filming. But it’s not what you think. Blake was one of the contestants who met Becca on After the Final Rose. He’s the one who showed up on a horse! “I want you to know how incredibly brave I think it is you’re standing here right now. I really respect that, a lot, and I really mean that,” Blake told Becca when they met.

2. He’s a romance guy! In his Bachelorette bio, Blake said that he’s a “modern romantic who believes that two people need to be independent in order to truly love each other, so he’s looking for his equal match.” However, based on previews for Bachelor in Paradise, Blake might just be too into the romance — with MULTIPLE women!

3. He’s a dancer. While Blake was a high school and collegiate athlete, he also had a secret hobby… swing dancing!

4. He’ll be the center of major drama on ‘BIP’. The trailers for Bachelor in Paradise show Blake involved in a love…quadrangle! He’s seen spending time with Tayshia Adams, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Godwin AND Kristina Schulman in the footage. It looks like the struggle to make a decision might get to him, though, as previews also show him breaking down in tears.

5. Blake is a big Denver Broncos fan. Blake has posted a number of photos of the team on his Instagram page. Before his time in Bachelor Nation, Blake worked as a sales rep in Bailey, Colorado, which is about an hour outside of Denver.