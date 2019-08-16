Avi Rothman: 5 Things To Know About Kristen Wiig’s Fiancé

Kristen Wiig has some wedding planning to do because she’s reportedly engaged to longtime boyfriend, Avi Rothman. Before the ‘save the dates’ are sent out, get the scoop on her new fiancé!

So, we have to ask it: who will be Kristen Wiig’s “bridesmaids?” The former Saturday Night Live comedian is reportedly engaged to longtime boyfriend, Avi Rothman, according to TMZ. The Ghostbusters star has reportedly “been engaged for several months,” as she was seen wearing a giant diamond ring during a screening of Booksmart in May. As Kristen and Avi join the legion of celebrities getting engaged (or getting married) this year, here’s what you need to know about him:

1. He has been dating Kristen for about three years now. Kristen turned heads in 2016 when she was spotted making out with a “mystery man” on a sandy Hawaiian beach. It turns out that man was none other than Avi. This was Kristen’s first significant romance since she broke up with The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti in 2013. Before that, she was married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005-2009.

2. He’s actually been dating Kristen for a bit of time. Even though the world got its first glimpse of Kristen and Avi’s love in 2016, they were supposedly dating “secretly” for a few months. “He’s her boyfriend. They’re really happy together,” People reported at the time. It seems that Kristen and Avi like to keep things on the DL, which would explain why we’re just finding out about their alleged engagement now.

3. He’s an actor. Avi actually has 31 acting credits on his IMDB page, mostly taking on roles in shorts or making guest appearances in TV shows. He also starred in the TV Movies Codependents, A Mother’s Rage, Partners and Modern Day Jesus. His latest role was in 2018’s Silver Lake, though he will appear in the upcoming film, The Blackout.

“I guess I was always attracted to comedy ever since I was a kid,” Avi told The Laugh Button in 2010. “I remember I used to imitate my grandparents… I think a lot of people in my family had good senses of humor… My brother, who is ten years older than me, would always make me laugh. He always seemed to have an easy time finding humor in different situations.”

4. He’s also a writer. Besides just starring in Codependents, Partners and Modern Day Jesus, he also wrote the films and is credited with writing four shorts, as well.

5. He’s a yoga fanatic. “I guess most of the characters I develop I draw from real people and real experiences. The Yoga Guy character comes from real experiences. He’s actually a combination of a few people,” he told The Laugh Button. My sister got me into yoga about seven years ago. For a while, I became addicted and was in class 5 times a week. I’m usually the quiet one in class, generally keeping to myself. I love observing people… At times I thought there were so many characters in my yoga class. I would see a lot of guys blatantly hitting on and trying to pick up women… and vice versa.”