Angela Amezcua: 5 Things To Know About Clay’s Ex Who’s Returning To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

A familiar face, Angela Amezcua, is returning to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ during the Aug. 27 episode — and it looks like she may stir up some drama in Clay’s relationship with Nicole!

Clay Harbor has been in a consistent relationship with Nicole Lopez-Alvar throughout this entire season of Bachelor in Paradise so far. It’s no secret amongst everyone on the show that they’re one of the strongest couples on the beach. However, things in their romance will get shaken up during the Aug. 27 episode, when Clay’s ex, Angela Amezcua, arrives in Mexico. Angela is a bridesmaid in Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding, and previews make it seem like her arrival in Paradise brings up some old feelings for Clay! Here’s more to know about the brunette beauty:

1. When did she and Clay date? Clay and Angela first went public with their relationship back in September 2018 by posting photos together on social media. They were actually set up by Chris. However, just seven months later, it was confirmed that Clay and Angela had split. Weeks after the breakup, Clay left to film BIP. Angela’s friend, Annaliese Puccini, was also a contestant on the show (she was eliminated during week one), and she made it clear to Clay that she didn’t think he should be moving on so soon. Still, Clay pursued a relationship with Nicole, and they’ve been together since day one.

2. She vied for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 of ‘The Bachelor.’ Unfortunately, Nick Viall eliminated Angela on the very first night of his season of The Bachelor. She barely got to make any sort of impression on viewers, and after her time on the show, she admitted that the whole experience was mostly a “blur.” She said she was surprised by her early elimination, but realized herself that there wasn’t much of a spark with Nick.

3. She was on season five of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’. Before getting together with Clay last year, Angela made an appearance on season five of Bachelor in Paradise. She spent a lot of time with Eric Bigger, from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, on the show, but he eventually decided he was not able to commit to a relationship and quit the show. After that, Angela did not receive a rose from anyone else and was sent home during week four.

4. She’s a model. Angela works as a model and hails from Greenville, South Carolina, according to her bio on ABC. She also says she picked up and moved more than 500 miles away from her family at one point in her life.

5. She has nieces and nephews. While Angela might not have any kids of her own, she lists herself as a “proud aunt” on Instagram, and seems to be very close with her nieces and nephews.