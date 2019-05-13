Andrew Sevener: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Country-Rock Singer On ‘The Voice’

With a spot in the top 8 on season 16 of ‘The Voice,’ Andrew Sevener has become a contender to win the whole thing! Here’s more to know about the 22-year-old.

Season 16 of The Voice is winding down, and only eight singers remain to compete in the May 13 semifinals. That includes Andrew Sevener, who is one of FIVE artists remaining in the competition from Blake Shelton’s team. Andrew has been on Blake’s team since the Blind Auditions. In fact, Blake was the ONLY coach to push his button for Andrew, so he clearly was ahead of the game in noticing his talent! Now that Andrew has a chance to win the whole show, get to know him better with five fast facts right here:

1. He has a musical family. Andrew’s talent as a singer is not all that surprising — after all, music is in his blood! His father, Michael Shane Sevener, was previously in a rock band, while his mother, Karyn Giles Sevener, was a country singer. Andrew has also played in a band with his parents called Helluvanote. They performed “a few times a week” locally. Now, Andrew is hoping to break out as a solo artist on The Voice.

2. He got into music to impress a girl. Andrew started playing music on his own when he was in fifth grade. His decision to pursue music came about after asking his dad to teach him guitar because he wanted to impress a girl he had a crush on! He’s been playing ever since.

3. He’s currently working in Texas to support himself as he tries to pursue his music career. Andrew works as a motorhome technician in Texas. He also lives in a mobile home, which his parents used to use as a studio.

4. He started a band with his friends in 2018. Although Andrew is pursuing a solo career on The Voice, he is also the lead singer and guitarist in a band called Sevener. It originally started as a trio called Andrew Sevener Trio in 2018, but the group added a fourth member in early 2019.

5. He’s already released an EP. Andrew and his band released the EP Bad Connection in 2018. The record features six tracks.