Alejandra Gonzalez: 5 Things About Miss USA 2019 Runner-Up From New Mexico

Miss USA just concluded, and Alejandra Gomez was the runner-up of the pageant competition. Learn five things to know about the beauty who scored second place this year.

While she answered questions confidently and intelligently, and she was absolutely stunning, things didn’t quite work out for Miss New Mexico Alejandra Gonzales, 26. She unfortunately placed as the runner-up at the 2019 Miss USA pageant, which likely wasn’t the position she was working toward. If you don’t know much about the pageant contestant, read on for more, below.

1. She placed as the runner-up at the 2019 Miss USA on May 2. Alejandra put her best foot forward throughout the competition. The talented competitor got emotional answering some of the pageant questions, like issues she’d like to see brought up during the United States 2020 presidential election, and what she thinks of the millennial generation.

2. Alejandra’s parents are immigrants. She passionately spoke about her family during the Miss USA 2019 pageant competition, describing how immigration is such an important and personal issue to her. Alejandra’s parents emigrated from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

3. She paid homage to her state in a beautiful way. Alejandra wore a vibrant yellow evening gown during the dress portion of the competition in honor of her state, New Mexico. Alejandra’s dress was reminiscent of her state’s flag, which is bright yellow, as well.

4. Alejandra is from Las Cruces, New Mexico. Her hometown is near the border of Mexico and Texas.

5. She has a Master’s degree in accounting. Alejandra isn’t just beautiful – she definitely has brains, too! The New Mexican contestant teaches students about financial literacy, as well.

Even though she didn’t win, Alejandra still has much to be proud of! We wish her all the best in her future endeavors, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for her!