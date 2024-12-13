What Is the Wordle Answer Today? December 13 Wordle Hint

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ever wonder what the Wordle word of the day is? The game challenges players to think critically and use their problem-solving skills to guess the correct word. While Wordle provides clues, they’re not always easy to interpret.

According to The New York Times, the web-based game gives players six attempts to guess a five-letter word. During those attempts, tiles change color to provide hints: Green, the letter is in the word and in the correct position. Yellow, the letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Gray, the letter is not in the word at all.

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle and is now hosted by The New York Times. According to Time Magazine, Wardle shared his motivation for creating the game: “That was never the goal, really, to make money.” He added, “The goal was to make a game that my partner would enjoy playing. What’s interesting is, people ask me all the time about the monetization stuff. Like, ‘You could put ads on it, You could do premium.’ And I don’t know, maybe I’m an idiot. None of that really appeals to me. I think because I started with the intention of not doing it, it’s been easy to say no. If I’d been trying to make a viral game I think it would be very different.”

For example, on Friday, December 13, 2024, clues and hints were provided to help players guess the word. While some readers may have already solved it, others might still be struggling. Need help? Hollywood Life has gathered clues for Wordle’s Friday puzzle—keep reading below.

What Was Today’s Wordle Hint?

The Wordle hint for December 13, 2024, was “a pugilist or type of dog,” according to Yahoo Tech. Per Forbes, the word includes an 8-point Scrabble letter.

What Was the Wordle Answer for December 13?

The answer for Friday’s Wordle was Boxer. A new Wordle is available every day, so check back tomorrow on the website for the next challenge!