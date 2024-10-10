What Happened to Tampa Bay Rays’ Stadium in Hurricane Milton? Photos

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday, October 9, causing significant damage in several areas, particularly around Tampa, Florida. The region experienced a range of impacts, from tornadoes to storm surges, just weeks after Hurricane Helene passed through. Even roofs were blown off in the aftermath. Previously, Hurricane Milton fluctuated between Categories 5 and 4, but by the time it made landfall in Florida, it had weakened to a Category 3.

Even President Biden commented on the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton, posting on X on Thursday, October 10: “To everyone impacted by Hurricane Milton: I urge you stay inside and off the roads. Downed power lines, debris, and road washouts are creating dangerous conditions. Help is on the way, but until it arrives, shelter in place until your local officials say it’s safe to go out.”

Hollywood Life has gathered details on the damage in Tampa, including at Tropicana Field. Keep reading for more information.

Here’s some drone video we shot giving you a look at the extensive damage to the roof and the inside of Tropicana Field, the home of @RaysBaseball. pic.twitter.com/WLL1uD8PHh — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 10, 2024

Tampa Bay Rays’ Stadium Roof Ripped Off During Milton

During Hurricane Milton, the entire roof of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, was ripped off. According to ESPN, the Rays stated that the stadium was built to withstand winds of up to 115 miles per hour. Despite this, St. Petersburg officials reported that there were no injuries.

The roof’s destruction occurred after the stadium shared on Instagram, “In preparation for #Milton, we are working with state and local emergency management partners at Tropicana Field to aid efforts for debris removal.” They added, “Tropicana Field is NOT being used as a shelter. We encourage residents in the area to follow @stpetefl and @pinellasgov for all updates regarding the storm.”

Florida Damage from Milton

In addition to Tropicana Field, a crane collapsed at 400 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, near the baseball stadium, according to officials.

Many Florida residents also faced tornadoes, flooded homes, power outages, and other severe impacts from Hurricane Milton.

Is There Another Hurricane After Milton?

As of this report, there are no full-blown hurricanes in the Atlantic, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system off the east coast of Florida that could develop into Tropical Storm Nadine. Additionally, Hurricane Leslie remains active but far from land.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June to November, has produced multiple storms this year, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton.