Where Can I Watch the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2026? Post-Show Streaming Options

Image Credit: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music for a star-studded night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, with Taylor Swift emerging as the clear standout. The “The Fate of Ophelia” singer took home multiple awards, including Artist of the Year, capping off one of the night’s most dominant runs. She also made headlines for her appearance alongside fiancé Travis Kelce, who showed his support from the audience during the couple’s first major awards show outing together.

In addition to the headline-making wins, the ceremony spotlighted a wide range of artists who have shaped the past year in music. Sabrina Carpenter and Alex Warren were among the major winners, while performers like Warren, RAYE, Lainey Wilson and Kehlani took the stage throughout the night. The show also featured special appearances from stars like John Mellencamp — who was honored with the Icon Award — and a nostalgic group performance from TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

For anyone who didn’t catch the broadcast, there are still ways to tune in and see all the night’s biggest moments. Find out more below.

When Were the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on March 26, 2026, airing live from the Dolby Theatre.

Who Hosted the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?

The ceremony was hosted by Ludacris, who also received the Landmark Award during the show.

Where Can I Watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. If you didn’t catch it live, you can still watch the show on demand through Hulu.

Viewers can also stream the broadcast live or after it airs with TV streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

Who Won at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards were led by Swift, who was the night’s biggest winner. She took home Artist of the Year along with multiple other awards, including Best Lyrics for “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Other major winners included Carpenter, who won Pop Artist of the Year, and Warren, who scored Song of the Year for “Ordinary” and Best New Pop Artist. In additional top categories, Kendrick Lamar and SZA won Hip-Hop Song of the Year for “luther,” while ROSÉ and Bruno Mars took home Best Collaboration.

The show also honored Miley Cyrus with the Innovator Award and Mellencamp with the Icon Award.