Was Lyle Menendez Bald? Find Out if He Lost His Hair

Image Credit: Stephen Kim

The Menendez brothers have been trending online recently, not only due to the release of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, but also because of renewed interest in their case and lives. Additionally, many viewers were surprised to learn through the show that the older brother, now 56, was bald. Lyle and Erik were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole due to murdering their parents, José Menendez and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, at their Beverly Hills, California home in 1989 when they were just 21 and 18-years-old. During their trials they accused their parents of having abused them throughout their childhood.

The crime series took people by a shock when actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who portrayed Lyle, had his hair ripped off. So the question being asked recently is was Lyle bald? To learn more, keep on reading below.

Was Lyle Menendez Bald ?

According to ScreenRant, Lyle began losing his hair at the age of 16. It was reported that his hair started to thin out right before making his way into Princeton University, and his father decided to get him a toupee.

This is why in season two of Monsters actress Chloë Sevingy, who played the mother Kitty Menendez, was seen yanking Lyle’s hair off exposing him to be half bald.

Why Did Lyle Menendez Suffer From Hair Loss ?

While it was never confirmed what caused his hair loss, many believe it was due to the alleged abuse that had been happening over the years. Being that Lyle was exposed in front of his brother Erik while wearing a headpiece, this became a focal point to their case. According to a Vanity Fair article from 1994, it stated, “The defense further claimed that the sight of his older brother’s baldness and the sudden awareness of his brother’s vulnerability and embarrassment freed Erik to confess to Lyle his own deep secret.” The outlet continued, “That their father had been sexually molesting him for 12 years.”

Where Are Lyle and Erik Menendez Today?

Originally, the brothers were prisoned in separate facilities until 2018. Lyle and Erik remain incarcerated together at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in California.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).