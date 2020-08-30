MTV VMAs 2019: Look Back At Taylor Swift & More Stars At Last Year’s Show

With just hours to go before the 2020 VMAs on Aug. 30, we’re taking a look back at which stars showed up to the high-profile event in 2019.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards sure won’t be the same without a red carpet! Unfortunately, due to coronavirus, the show will have to play out much differently than it has in years’ past. But to get our fill of red carpet fun ahead of the big night, we’re rewinding one year and seeing which stars wowed us with their arrivals in 2019.

Taylor Swift had fans screaming when she was one of the first celebs to show up at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on August 26. The singer, who was fresh off the release of her new album, Lover, at the time, rocked a jeweled blazer dress with a sparkling pink corset underneath. Taylor also sported sultry, thigh-high black boots and her signature red lip. She wore her hair down with loose waves. Taylor, who arrived solo to the VMAs, accessorized with an array of chunky rings.

One of Taylor’s besties, Camila Cabello, was also in attendance at the 2019 VMAs. She performed a super sexy rendition of “Senorita” with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, during the show. However, first, she hit the red carpet in an absolutely stunning white gown. The dress featured a dangerously low plunging neckline, along with side cutouts and a long train. Camila completed her look with her hair in super tight curls, along with a pair of white, open-toed heels.

Then, there was the queen of summer 2019, Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper looked super fierce as she walked down the red carpet in a sequined bra top and matching high-waisted hot shorts. The look was complete with a bejeweled jacket and boots that matched the rest of the look. Talk about a hot girl summer, right!?

