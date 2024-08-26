U.S. Open 2024: How to Watch the Tennis Championships on TV & Streaming

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2024 U.S. Open runs from August 26 through September 8, and tennis champs Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic are in the lineup. As the tournaments unfold, we have all the details you need to know about where and when to watch your favorite players vie for the millions of dollars in compensation if they win.

How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Open on Cable

Cable users can watch the U.S. Open on ESPN.

Where to Stream the 2024 U.S. Open

Viewers can watch each game on the ESPN app or via ESPN+.

2024 U.S. Open Championships Schedule

The championships schedule is as follows:

Mixed doubles championship — September 5 at 3 p.m. via ESPN2

Women’s doubles championship — September 6 at 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Men’s doubles championship — September 7 at 12 p.m. on ESPN3

Women’s singles championship — September 7 at 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN

Deportes Men’s singles championship — September 8 at 2 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

US Open Radio Question of the Day: Will an American win this year's #USOpen? How to listen or watch US Open radio live ➡️ (https://t.co/sUKUSsNJXh) — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2024

When Does Coco Gauff Play at the U.S. Open?

Coco is scheduled to play against Frances’s Varvara Gracheva on August 26 at 12:00 p.m. Earlier this summer, Coco lost to Emma Navarro in the fourth round at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. She went on to represent the U.S. at the Paris Olympics, losing to Donna Vekić in the third round. Coco was chosen to be the flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

When Does Novak Djokovic Play at the U.S. Open?

Novak plays against Moldova’s Radu Albot on August 26 at 7:00 p.m. He won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this summer, which he dedicated to Serbia in an Instagram statement.

“I could never give up on the dream of winning this gold medal, just as the people of Serbia have never given up on me,” Novak wrote in a post on August 8. “Together, we believed in the impossible. While I may be the one holding this medal, I want every Serbian to know that it belongs to all of us. Representing our nation is the greatest honor in the world. This medal, these moments, this life—none of it would have been possible without your unwavering support. This is because of you. This is for you.”