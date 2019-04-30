Happy 28th Birthday, Travis Scott: See His Sweetest Photos With ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner

It’s Travis Scott’s birthday and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of his cutest moments with Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott is another year older! The rapped turned 28 today, April 30, and while we’re sure Kylie Jenner will do something way better for him than what we could ever come up with, we decided to celebrate anyways. But since Kylie is basically Trav’s #1 (ok, she might be tied with Stormi Webster) we’ve chosen to honor his birthday by taking a look back at some of his sweetest moments with the lip-kit mogul.

While this couple kept their relationship under wraps when they first started dating and throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, after the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave birth to their daughter in February 2018, they’ve been more open about their love in the public eye – and we’ve learned that these two go HARD for birthdays. Last August, the youngest of Kris Jenner‘s brood turned 21, and Travis made sure to honor her on Instagram with a sweet tribute that included his nickname for her (“wifey“).

Since then, Kylie’s become a billionaire so you know she’s been dropping major dough on her man. Ahead of Flame’s b’day, a billboard sprouted up in Los Angeles that showed a picture of Kylie with Stormi and another shot of Stomi alone. The billboard boasted the message “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY” along with “LOVE, MOMMY & STORMI XO.”

If that wasn’t extra AF enough for you, the couple also celebrated his birthday by having a superhero-themed birthday bash that aligned with the release of Avengers: Endgame. Travis wore a complete Iron Man costume while Kylie made a stunning Captain Marvel. They even got their little Stormaroo in the mix with an adorable Thor outfit. We can’t wait to see what other surprises Kylie has in store for Travis now that it’s officially his special day. Happy birthday, Travis!