Lady Gaga, Sandra Oh, Michelle Obama & More: All The Women Named In TIME’s 100 Most Influential List

When you think of influential women, who comes to mind? The TIME 100 list is out, and it includes powerful women changing the world, from Lady Gaga, to Sandra Oh, to Nancy Pelosi, and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.



Nearly 50 women are rightfully on the TIME 100 Most Influential List this year. The 45 women profiled in the magazine’s prestigious, annual feature are included for very different, but all equally inspirational reasons. These courageous and brilliant women run the gamut from artists, like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, to politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Sandra Oh, 47, is experiencing an incredible career boost with her her BBC show Killing Eve. Starring as an MI6 agent obsessed with tracking down an assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer), Sandra oozes confidence as Eve Polastri, and her comedic and dramatic timing are impeccable.

She made history in 2019 as the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Golden Globes, which she also co-hosted with Andy Samberg. Sandra’s boss from her days on Grey’s Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes, wrote a beautiful essay about her for TIME: “One of the greatest gifts of my creative life has been the opportunity to write words to be spoken by Sandra Oh. The reason is simple: Sandra Oh is a virtuoso,” Shonda wrote. “She treats dialogue like notes of music—every word must be played, every syllable correctly toned. She’s always been an extraordinary actor… Her talent is a song to be heard. With her nuanced characters, Sandra Oh has chosen to fearlessly take up space in a universe that has not always made space for her. Now, the power of her talented presence makes space for others. And that is a gift to every artist of color who follows in her footsteps.”

Michelle Obama may have left the White House, but the former FLOTUS’ influence on the United States is still profound. Michelle, 55, became a bestselling author last year with the release of her memoir, Becoming, which gave an intimate look into her life with former President Barack Obama. And, she’s Beyonce‘s hero. “She has continued to open herself up, even if it meant being criticized. She has continued to be a portrait of grace,” Bey wrote, in part. “I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better.”

To see photos of the women honored on the Time 100 list, like Brie Larson and Emilia Clarke, and learn why they were included, scroll through our gallery above. Congratulations to these amazing women!