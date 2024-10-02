Tim Walz’s Kids: Meet the Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope and Son Gus

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tim Walz is a proud father of two children—a daughter and a son.

The governor of Minnesota, who was selected as Kamala Harris’ vice presidential candidate, married his wife, Gwen Walz, in 1994 before welcoming their children in 2001 and 2006. Walz has been open about his family in interviews, particularly recounting his and Gwen’s seven-year IVF journey before they were able to have children. This experience has influenced his policies as governor. During the vice presidential debate, Walz stated, “Infertility treatments are why I have a child,” while discussing reproductive rights.

Walz occasionally shares photos and tributes to his kids on social media and frequently discusses his family during campaigns with his running mate. He has also appeared in several viral videos with his daughter.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hope and Gus.

Hope Walz, 23

Tim and Gwen’s first child, daughter Hope, was born on January 9, 2001.

In an interview with the Star Tribune, Tim explained that they chose the name “Hope” to reflect their journey through IVF. After seven years of trying to conceive, he recalled the joyous moment when Gwen revealed she was pregnant.

“I said, ‘Not again,’” Tim remembered. “She said, ‘No, I’m pregnant.’ It’s not by chance that we named our daughter Hope.” In his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, Tim paid tribute to his family, stating, “It took Gwen and me years, but we had access to fertility treatments. When our daughter was born, we named her Hope. Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you.”

The active father often shares moments with his firstborn on social media. He celebrated Hope on National Daughter’s Day in 2023 with a heartfelt Instagram post: “I have the best daughter a dad could possibly ask for. Happy National Daughter’s Day.”

He also marked his daughter’s 23rd birthday earlier this year by sharing a photo on Instagram of Hope posing in front of ski slopes, writing, “Happy Birthday, Hope! 23 runs for 23 years.”

Gus Walz, 17

Tim and Gwen’s second child, son Gus, was born on October 13, 2006.

Gus is currently a high school student living with his parents in St. Paul, the state capital of Minnesota. He has been diagnosed with Nonverbal Learning Disorder (NVLD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and an anxiety disorder—a topic the Walzes have been open about since sharing their journey with PEOPLE in August.

Gus gained attention for his heartfelt support during the Democratic National Convention, where he was seen cheering on his dad with tears streaming down his face.

Over time, the Walz family has come to understand that Gus’s NVLD, ADHD, and anxiety disorder shape his unique way of interacting with the world. Tim and Gwen emphasize that they do not view these conditions as deficits but rather as part of what makes Gus exceptional—affectionately referring to them as his “secret power.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, nonverbal learning disorders affect how children absorb and utilize information, but they can be managed with interventions that help those affected learn in different ways. “Non-verbal” in this context does not mean “non-speaking.”

Individuals with NVLD often excel in verbal skills, such as vocabulary and reading, but may struggle with nonverbal cues, visual-spatial processing, motor skills, and social interactions.

“When our youngest, Gus, was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates,” the couple shared. “Gus preferred video games and spent more time by himself.”

“Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to ensure we did everything possible to set Gus up for success as he grew,” they added.

Tim’s focus on policies like gun laws has also been influenced by his children, particularly after Gus witnessed a shooting in St. Paul in January 2023. During the vice presidential debate, he briefly recounted this experience while advocating for stricter gun laws, noting that his son was playing volleyball when a 16-year-old was shot outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center.

Pets

Back in 2019, Minnesota welcomed a new first dog, a rescue Labrador mix named Scout, thanks to Gus.

“I’m excited to announce that Minnesota has a new First Dog! And more importantly, I fulfilled my commitment to get my son a dog if I was elected Governor,” Tim wrote in an Instagram post on September 5, 2019.

More recently, in December 2023, the Walz family added another four-legged member—a rescue cat named Honey, who is orange and white.

“Say hello to Honey! The newest member of the Walz family,” Tim wrote on X on December 20, 2023. “She’s a rescue pet and already has a few favorite spots: under the tree and right on top of whatever I’m trying to read.”