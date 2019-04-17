9 Stars Who’ve Wowed In Thong Bikinis: Farrah Abraham, Bella Hadid & More

Sun’s out, buns out! Farrah Abraham hit the beach in Mexico in a silver, metallic two-piece and bared her booty in the sand on April 12. Check out the reality star and more celebs who don’t mind flashing some cheek in thong bikinis!

Summer is coming and your favorite stars are already wearing their thong bikinis! Farrah Abraham got a head start on the sultry trend while on a getaway to Tulum Mexico. The reality star was photographed taking a walk on the beach, April 12 [2019], when she showed off her entire backside in a thong bottom. Her silver metallic two-piece glowed as she was all smiles in the sand. Farrah was south of the border for a few days, as seen on her Instagram Story, where she was staying at the adults-only hotel, O’Tulum. See Farrah’s beach day in Mexico, along with more celebs, including Emily Ratajkowski, in our attached gallery of stars wearing thong bikinis.

This wasn’t the first time the mother of one flashed her booty in a thong bikini. Farrah turned heads on the beaches of Malibu back in late March [2019] when she was photographed running along the water in a green thong bottom and a bright yellow top. It turns out, Farrah’s jog was to capture shots during a photoshoot for the fashion brand, Pretty Little Thing. — That pic is also in the attached gallery!

And, if you were wondering how Farrah keeps herself in tip top bikini shape, the MTV star has specialized workouts for when she travels. In a teaser video on Instagram, Farrah demonstrated different partner workouts on the beach that don’t require a gym or equipment. Not to mention, with a busy schedule like hers, Farrah is always getting her steps in on the go. And, after photos like these, it’s safe to say that Farrah’s in amazing shape.

Farrah Abraham walks on the beach in Tulum, Mexico and reveals her backside in a metallic silver thong bikini on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Farrah Abraham walks on the beach in Tulum, Mexico on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Another celeb who practically lives in her bikini is Emily Ratajkowski. The model and actress even has her own swim line, which features many sultry styles, including thongs, of course. Emily shared a closeup video of herself wearing the tiniest thong bikini from her collection on April 1 [2019]. Other stars who’ve rocked thong bikinis includes models Bella Hadid, and Candace Swanepoel and actress, Karrueche Tran. See these celebs and more, along with Farrah and Emily, in our attached gallery!