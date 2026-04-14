‘The House of the Spirits’ TV Series: Release Date, Cast, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Isabel Allende’s The House of the Spirits is coming to TV screens soon! Starring Alfonso Herrera and Nicole Wallace, the storyline will unravel the experiences of three generations of women in a conservative South American country.

During an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Wallace, who plays Clara in the series, said it was a “great honor” and the “time of [her] life” to bring the character to the screen.

“Clara is such a beautiful character,” Wallace continued, adding that Clara is “gonna stay with [her] for a really long time.”

Below, we’ve got all the details you need to know about the TV adaptation of The House of the Spirits!

What Is House of the Spirits About?

The House of the Spirits, which is the first Spanish-language adaptation of Allende’s novel, is an eight-episode series spanning half a century and following three generations of women: Clara, Blanca, and Alba. According to Amazon MGM Studios, the show takes place in a “conservative South American country shaped by class struggle, political upheaval, and magic.”

How Can I Watch The House of the Spirits?

Upon its April 29, 2026, release, viewers can watch episodes of The House of the Spirits on Prime Video.

Who Is in The House of the Spirits Cast?

Wallace plays Clara, and Herrera portrays Esteban Trueba. They’re accompanied by their castmates Dolores Fonzi as Clara del Valle at different stages of her life, Fernanda Castillo as Férula, Aline Kuppenheim as Nivea del Valle, Eduard Fernández as Severo del Valle, Sara Becker and Fernanda Urrejola as Blanca, Rochi Hernández as Alba, Juan Pablo Raba as Tío Marcos, and Pablo Macaya and Nicolás Contreras as Pedro Tercero.

While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life in April 2026, Wallace reflected on the “amazing” and rewarding experience she had playing Clara.

“It was the time of my life,” she said, “being able to figure out the way of being a mother and having to understand what that feels like, and being able to do a period piece and learn about the history of Chile and that moment in that book and what it means to be a woman in that moment in time, and not only any woman but a woman that really wants to fight for her rights.”

Will There Be a Season 2 of The House of the Spirits?

At the moment, Amazon MGM Studios has not announced a season 2 renewal.