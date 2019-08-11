Teen Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet: Sarah Hyland, Lucy Hale & More Celebs Arrive At The Show

The surfboards are waxed, the ballots are counted, and the biggest names in entertainment are wearing their finest for the Teen Choice Awards! Check out what stars like Sarah Hyland and Taylor Swift wore to the show.

After months of stuffy awards shows and galas, it’s finally time for a red carpet where people can rock something from the fun side of their closets: the Teen Choice Awards! Stars like Lucy Hale, Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland, and so many more hit the annual awards show on August 11, that was literally held at the beach this year. Despite the unconventional venue, everyone came dressed to impress.

Sarah, who is actually performing her song “Met At A Party” with Jordan McGraw tonight, strolled up to Hermosa Beach wearing the perfect outfit for a sunny summer afternoon. The Modern Family star, 29, wore the tiniest, tiered mini skirt with a high waist, paired with a matching triangle bra top. The two-piece outfit was a neon orange shade tampered under fluffy white fabric. She accessorized with orange heeled sandals and went without jewelry to keep the beachy aesthetic. We love how her new, auburn hair color and pale pink lip make her blue eyes pop!

One of the night’s co-host, Lucy Hale, went ultra-vampy for the Teen Choice Awards red carpet. Lucy stunned in the most delicate, beaded minidress! From far away, it appeared she was wearing a red, leopard print number. Up close, her dress is covered in tiny beads! A swipe of matching red lipstick makes it perfection. Her co-host, YouTube star David Dobrik, came to the red blue carpet as his casual, cute self. Dressed in all-black, including leather sneakers and a members only jacket, David kept his hair in its signature, messy style. The best part? You couldn’t wipe the smile off his face all night!

